Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Investment Management
  • Portfolio Theories
  • Financial Markets
  • Asset Management
Instructors

Offered by

HEC Paris

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Defining Your Objectives and Universe

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How to Build an Investment Solution

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Exploring Specific Portfolio Management Techniques

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Asset Management Industry: Selecting or Becoming a Fund Manager

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

