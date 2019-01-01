Frédéric Dalsace is an Associate Professor in Marketing at HEC Paris, where he teaches B2B Marketing and Social Marketing and Ethics. Frédéric is an alumnus of HEC Paris, and holds an MBA with honors from the Harvard Business School, and both an M.Sc. and a Ph.D. in Management from INSEAD. He has published in journals such as Strategic Management Journal, Harvard Business Review or Business Horizons. He has received many teaching awards, including the HEC school-wide BNP-Paribas Teaching Award, and the best professor Award of the MBA Program. In 2017 he was named "one of the favorite professors in top MBA Programs" by Poets & Quants, the leading website on graduate education. Frédéric has worked in the sales and marketing departments of industrial companies such as Michelin and CarnaudMetalbox. Before returning to Academia, he was a strategy consultant with McKinsey & Company.