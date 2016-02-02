We are in constant relationship with many organizations. Our world is submitted to regular changes as organizations evolve, come and go. Understanding your memberships and attachments to organizations will help you act on your world. You'll learn how to evaluate the influence of organizations around you and how to transform your relationships to reach a stronger coherence.
HEC Paris, founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is one of France’s oldest elite higher education Grandes Ecoles. Throughout its 130-year history, HEC Paris has consistently attracted individuals highly capable and talented, innovative and entrepreneurial, ambitious and open-minded, capable of becoming architects of a responsible world. What makes HEC unique is its conviction shared by the HEC community: knowledge determines the freedom and entrepreneurship required for a better world.
Our World is “Organizational”
We present and study how organizations influence our own identities and analyze the means by which we, as individuals, are taking part into this process.
When an Organizations-based World Gets Disorganized
Let's explore the public space that is where we meet organizations and where they interact. Organizations follow sets of rules and practices that are of prime concern to them, to us, and to society: the logics of actions.
Competition and Competitive Advantage
Competition among and between organizations leads to regular occurrences of disorganization. We’ll present and discuss the sources of competitive advantage, and the meaning of performance and competition.
Understanding Change: Time to Reorganize
How to define your attachments and memberships in this organizational world? What are the various paths of actions that are opened to you following different situations? What is and how to use management?
I liked how the course was structured and build up. I believe that the assignments were very suitable to test our understanding of the different concepts which were introduced in this MOOC.
Very interesting et useful MOOC for understanding how our world is organize.
