Learner Reviews & Feedback for Time to Reorganize! Understand Organizations, Act, and Build a Meaningful World. by HEC Paris

4.3
stars
51 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

We are in constant relationship with many organizations. Our world is submitted to regular changes as organizations evolve, come and go. Understanding your memberships and attachments to organizations will help you act on your world. You'll learn how to evaluate the influence of organizations around you and how to transform your relationships to reach a stronger coherence. Do you feel sometime that the world around you is disorganized? Can you make sense of all the information at your reach and have an impact on this situation? Have you ever thought that this conundrum may be due to all the organizations that emerge, strive or wane, and disappear every day? Organizations are ubiquitous, from clubs and associations to firms and public agencies. Organizations confer meaning to all of us, and our attachment and membership to organizations have a profound effect on all areas of our lives. But in our increasingly turbulent world, these organizations run the risk of disappearing or losing their legitimacy, steering a sense of pointlessness and absurdity. This course develops an integrative approach to understanding organizations and their behaviors, termed ‘orgology’. It explains that organizations can act strategically to protect and renew the sense of membership and attachment of individuals. So doing, organizations that survive and thrive impose their logics of action onto society, thereby influencing what is legitimate or not. In turn, individuals, you, all of us, must reinterpret our multiple associations with organizations and contribute to reinforce or inhibit social evolutions. This new way of understanding organizations’ relationships with society results in reconsidering management and the role of individuals in building their future. There is no prerequisite to this course, you are all welcome ! Students and people interested in the fields of management, sociology, strategy, economics leadership etc… will benefit a lot from this course. For the session of this course starting on January 11th, Professor Rodolphe Durand will actively be participating and interacting with learners. He will be offering "office hours" sessions through google hangouts and answering learner questions from the forums. We hope this direct interaction will add to your learner experience! Please enroll today!...

MG

Feb 2, 2016

I liked how the course was structured and build up. I believe that the assignments were very suitable to test our understanding of the different concepts which were introduced in this MOOC.

SB

Oct 20, 2016

Very interesting et useful MOOC for understanding how our world is organize.

By Marius H G

Feb 3, 2016

I liked how the course was structured and build up. I believe that the assignments were very suitable to test our understanding of the different concepts which were introduced in this MOOC.

By Stéphane B

Oct 21, 2016

Very interesting et useful MOOC for understanding how our world is organize.

By Véronique W

Oct 25, 2015

Excellent MOOC. Rudolph's contributions are fascinating. According to me, this teaching should be compulsory even before the entry into higher education. Thank you to him and HEC.

By Damien D

Jun 21, 2016

I really appreciated this MOOC ; this new point of view could really help us to have a better understanding of the world around us. Thanks

By Laura G M

Nov 28, 2017

I think it is a very interesting way of thinking about society as a whole and the implication that companies have in our daily lives.

By Benjamin M

Jan 28, 2016

Great and very useful to understand the dynamics of the world and so being more able to influence it.

By Ivanne P

Feb 13, 2017

Excellente initiation à l'orgology, food for thought à tous points de vue (pro, associatif...)

By TAHIRI A M A

Mar 30, 2018

very interesting

By Steve G

Feb 17, 2016

Insightful and interesting journey. I had to learn new vocabulary and way of thinking but did appreciate the interesting intellectual excursion.

By nicolas g

Dec 18, 2017

Very interesting good notion to start organizational behavior interest

By Ludivine D

Sep 23, 2017

Très bon cours qui permet de mettre en perspective beaucoup de connaissances et qui permet de se rassurer tant sur son éthique que sa démarche. En effet, nous sommes bien trop minoritaires aujourd'hui. Dans le monde du travail actuel, à moins d'avoir un poste de CEO, c'est le pot de terre contre le pot de fer... La dynamique est en marche et le monde change. Nul doute que dans 10 ans, la tendance sera inversée.

Cependant, ma note est moyenne car il est dommage qu'il faille payer pour répondre aux questionnaires et être certifié. Personnellement, je m'en moque car je n'utilise les MOOC que pour me préparer à un concours très précis. Harvard, l'ESSEC et Sciences Po Paris, etc. jouent le jeu. Je trouve que cela ne donne donc pas une bonne image de votre école ; et ce à différents point de vue.

By Maximilian K

Feb 4, 2016

very repetitive with previous courses (especially week on competitive advantage), otherwise many concepts uses in a different way with different terms.

