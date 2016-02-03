MG
Feb 2, 2016
I liked how the course was structured and build up. I believe that the assignments were very suitable to test our understanding of the different concepts which were introduced in this MOOC.
SB
Oct 20, 2016
Very interesting et useful MOOC for understanding how our world is organize.
Feb 3, 2016
Oct 21, 2016
Oct 25, 2015
Excellent MOOC. Rudolph's contributions are fascinating. According to me, this teaching should be compulsory even before the entry into higher education. Thank you to him and HEC.
Jun 21, 2016
I really appreciated this MOOC ; this new point of view could really help us to have a better understanding of the world around us. Thanks
Nov 28, 2017
I think it is a very interesting way of thinking about society as a whole and the implication that companies have in our daily lives.
Jan 28, 2016
Great and very useful to understand the dynamics of the world and so being more able to influence it.
Feb 13, 2017
Excellente initiation à l'orgology, food for thought à tous points de vue (pro, associatif...)
Mar 30, 2018
very interesting
Feb 17, 2016
Insightful and interesting journey. I had to learn new vocabulary and way of thinking but did appreciate the interesting intellectual excursion.
Dec 18, 2017
Very interesting good notion to start organizational behavior interest
Sep 23, 2017
Très bon cours qui permet de mettre en perspective beaucoup de connaissances et qui permet de se rassurer tant sur son éthique que sa démarche. En effet, nous sommes bien trop minoritaires aujourd'hui. Dans le monde du travail actuel, à moins d'avoir un poste de CEO, c'est le pot de terre contre le pot de fer... La dynamique est en marche et le monde change. Nul doute que dans 10 ans, la tendance sera inversée.
Cependant, ma note est moyenne car il est dommage qu'il faille payer pour répondre aux questionnaires et être certifié. Personnellement, je m'en moque car je n'utilise les MOOC que pour me préparer à un concours très précis. Harvard, l'ESSEC et Sciences Po Paris, etc. jouent le jeu. Je trouve que cela ne donne donc pas une bonne image de votre école ; et ce à différents point de vue.
Feb 4, 2016
very repetitive with previous courses (especially week on competitive advantage), otherwise many concepts uses in a different way with different terms.