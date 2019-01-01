Strategy Professor. GDF-SUEZ Chair holder.
Rodolphe Durand is the GDF-Suez professor of strategy at HEC-Paris and the MSc in Strategic Management’s Academic Director. On the aftermath of the crisis, he launched the ‘Society and Organizations’ Research Center at HEC Paris. Over the past years, he was Visiting Professor at New York University (Stern Business School, Spring 2011), at Cambridge University (Judge Business School, Fall 2011), and at London Business School (in 2013). In 2012, he was Visiting Scholar at Harvard Business School.
Rodolphe’s primary interests concern the sources of competitive advantage and the interplay between the strategic, social, and institutional determinants of performance. Why do firms supersede rivals? Can organizations alter their environment, at which conditions and what are the consequences? How do norms and reputation influence how markets work? Should firms really innovate or rather conform to established logics?
For his work on these questions that integrate research streams from sociology, philosophy, and management, Rodolphe received the American Sociological Association’s R. Scott Award in 2005, the European Academy of Management/Imagination Lab Award for Innovative Scholarship in 2010, and the Fondation HEC Best Researcher of the Year in 2013. In 2014, he has been inducted Fellow of the Strategic Management Society.
Rodolphe is the author of books: “Organizational Evolution and Strategic Management” (Sage, 2006), “The Pirate Organization” (HBR Press, 2012 with JP Vergne) and “Organizations, Strategy, and Society” (Routledge, 2014).
Rodolphe holds an MSc and PhD from HEC Paris and an MPhil from La Sorbonne.