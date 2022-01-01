Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Change Management, Social Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Communication, Sales, Modeling, Strategy
4.8
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Digital Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Influencing, Brand Management, Social Media, Planning, Communication, Sales
4.7
(79 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Leadership and Management, Problem Solving, Design Thinking, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Thought
4.7
(373 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Sales, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Business Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Investment Management, Investment, Finance, Audit
4.6
(490 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
HEC Paris
Skills you'll gain: Social Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Culture, Modeling, Leadership and Management, Business Communication, Strategy and Operations, Human Resources, Research and Design, Investment Management, Business Design, Estimation, Public Relations, People Development, Strategy, Finance, Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Problem Solving, Business Psychology, Probability & Statistics, Communication
4.7
(560 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
HEC Paris
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Social Media, Project Management, Finance, Design and Product, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Product Development, Communication, Strategy, Leadership and Management, Entrepreneurial Finance, Probability & Statistics
Credit offered
Mastertrack
HEC Paris
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Finance, Creativity, Entrepreneurship, Business Transformation, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Sales, Financial Analysis, Strategic Management, Business Analysis, Performance Management, Leadership, Modeling, Supply Chain and Logistics, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Strategy, General Accounting, Collaboration, Entrepreneurial Finance, Product Development, Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Negotiation, Design and Product, Human Resources, Advertising Sales, Social Media, Leadership and Management, Investment Management, General Statistics, Communication
Earn a degree
Degree