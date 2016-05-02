N
Aug 17, 2017
I enjoyed it very much. It is easy to understand. A good point of this course is that I could work on my own business idea. It is nice to see Business Model Canvases of other participants.
LF
Apr 13, 2016
The best course to understand and develop a Business Model Canvas, very useful course because provide tools and keys for success in the way to make the canvas for your own business.
By Rosemary M•
May 2, 2016
I have given you a 2* star rating as on finishing my course promptly all the information I submitted has suddenly been locked! I haven't been able to answer a classmate's request to review his work & worse, I haven't been able to print off my own work for reference & this is a REAL project so I need to be able to do this. We were not given notice that this would happen.
#disappointed
By Arystanbek D A•
Feb 17, 2016
great. Learnt many things. Even though only from 3 videos. I wish i could pay the other course parts...
As i'm only a school student i can't afford this. Hope you will open free courses to our future generation soon. Thanks a lot.
By ChiQuita B•
Oct 2, 2019
It was an interesting journey that helped me truly develop my business goals. After completing my own business model canvas, I was able to create clear objectives and milestones.
By Leslie G•
Jan 28, 2017
So much of the content was limited without paying for the course, that calling it a MOOC is a real stretch. Because of these limitations, most of my work was done on my own, and by purchasing the related book. Since my local Community College used to run this course, but now points to this onine course instead, it's a huge disappointment. Most folks who are going into business for themselves need good information but have little cash. The one star is for the handouts (I believe pulled from other websites but pointed to by this course) - these have been useful.
By Shashank R•
Nov 20, 2019
This course provides a good basic understanding of the first building block for starting a business.
By Brian M•
Jun 11, 2016
Excellent course, the steps are clearly described and to work on your own canvas along the course gives an experience you could not get from the book alone. It helps if you can fill in a canvas with a real life case. Maybe you already have certain parts of the canvas filled in, this is just great because taking a holistic look at the whole helps to see where you can improve even an existing business.
By Yash D•
Jul 28, 2020
It is a very concise yet very informative course which anybody can enroll just for gaining knowledge. The method of teaching via discussion is very unique even for Coursera. I would recommend it for any undergrad, even if you aren't from management field. I hope they come up with a advanced course.
By Saurabh S•
Apr 24, 2020
It was a great online learning experience being a part of this project oriented course. The animated classes and videos were awesome. Loved to submit my project. I am feeling confident to mentor start up with their business ideas and help them turn their business into profitable venture
By Fernando F B•
Sep 2, 2019
Excelente curso, muy completo y muy sencillo de entender y para poner en práctica. Es un paso a paso para ir de una idea de negocio a una realidad considerando varios aspectos tanto interno como externos que afectan directa o indirectamente al negocio.
By Anne-Laure D•
Mar 26, 2016
A fast and thorough way to learn how to use the business model canvas. And not just how to fill the blocks, but also how to use it in order to get data which we would not have thought of, data which might well pave our way to success !
Thanks a lot
By Tom T•
Jul 19, 2019
Very useful, succinct, understandable & memorable course. I love how the video series explains the business model in a story-telling manner, which make it easier & interesting to learn about the canvas. Thank you Team.
By Gregorio A A P•
Sep 11, 2017
Excellent course of very good quality, only that the Spanish speaking people, Latin Americans and South Americans would appreciate if they were so gentle to translate your prestigious courses into the English language
By Hyara A•
Mar 13, 2019
Great course. I learn the model, I used it for two projects and really works. Of course It is just a way of view your business. You have to do more to launch a business. But it is an start point.
By Naoko (•
Aug 18, 2017
I enjoyed it very much. It is easy to understand. A good point of this course is that I could work on my own business idea. It is nice to see Business Model Canvases of other participants.
By Luz A L F•
Apr 13, 2016
The best course to understand and develop a Business Model Canvas, very useful course because provide tools and keys for success in the way to make the canvas for your own business.
By Jarrel N M•
Dec 1, 2020
This helped me a lot as I only have very little idea on how to start a business. With the help of this course, I was able to map out the business with FULL details.
By Muhammad A•
May 9, 2019
A good course. It was useful for me. But for a course about the Business model, you need something more interactive, that does not look like a university lecture.
By Vinayak I•
Mar 9, 2016
Mix of the professional animated videos + more practical lectures was excellent planning. Highly recommended post-ideation to put some structure around your idea.
By Zahoor Y•
Nov 22, 2019
Though i had learnt about BMC earlier, but after going through this course, I got more insights to the BMC mechanism and its working. Time spent worthy.
By Jakub Ż•
May 12, 2022
The course has taught me to think methodically about business, to present it as it will function, and to understand its mechanisms. Very for a PLUS.
By Khai A N•
Jul 2, 2018
The course brings me the precious knowledge to enrich my business mind. Also, I can prepare for my career path after my graduation forward.
By Annanlen n•
May 17, 2021
A good course to learn how to build a business model based on our idea. The course is highly structured and easy to understand & follow.
By Mohamed O I•
Oct 23, 2019
Thanks so much. I have really appreciated your efforts of providing me this valuable course and I gained a lot of skills and knowledge
By Sem C•
Dec 30, 2020
Great for making your business plan through a business canvas, which is a great tool for anyone wanting to start their own business.
By Eric L•
Mar 6, 2020
Ce cours m'a permis d'avoir un cadre de référence clair dans la révision de mon modèle d'affaires actuel. Je vous le recommande!