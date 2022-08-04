Learner Reviews & Feedback for Land Your Next Role by Aptly
About the Course
Land Your Next Role will help job seekers find, prepare for, and land that next job. With practical guidance on how to showcase your skills, how to write a resume and cover letter, how to find job listings, how to decipher job descriptions, how to network, how to prepare for an interview, what to expect in an offer letter, and more, Land Your Next Role will be a valuable tools for those asking, “What’s next?”
By the end of this course you will be able to:
• Know how to conduct a job search
• Articulate your career goals
• List your skills, talents, strengths, and passions
• Craft a professional resume and tailored cover letter
• Navigate the different types of job sites and application systems
• Tell stories about your various accomplishments
• Leverage your network for job opportunities
• Conduct a successful job interview
• Knowledgeably evaluate a job offer
This course is for anyone currently asking, “What is my next role? What is the trajectory of my career? What challenges or responsibilities do I want to take on? Which industries or workplace culture do I want to work in?” The only requirement is a willingness to put in the work to get to the next step in your career....