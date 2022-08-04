Learner Reviews & Feedback for Interviewing, Negotiating a Job Offer, and Career Planning by University of California, Irvine
About the Course
Prepare yourself for interviewing and landing a job in the DS/AI field. In this course, we will discuss what needs to be done before, during, and after the interview process. We will also provide tips and tricks on how to practice for a major component of data science interviews: the technical interview. Finally, this course will cover best practices for accepting or declining a job offer, salary negotiations, and how to create a career development plan.
By the end of this course, students will be able to:
• Recall what actions need to be done before, during, and after an interview.
• Discuss a technical interview preparation plan.
• Identify job offer acceptance or refusal best practices.
• Create a career development plan....