Interviewing, Negotiating a Job Offer, and Career Planning by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

Prepare yourself for interviewing and landing a job in the DS/AI field. In this course, we will discuss what needs to be done before, during, and after the interview process. We will also provide tips and tricks on how to practice for a major component of data science interviews: the technical interview. Finally, this course will cover best practices for accepting or declining a job offer, salary negotiations, and how to create a career development plan. By the end of this course, students will be able to: • Recall what actions need to be done before, during, and after an interview. • Discuss a technical interview preparation plan. • Identify job offer acceptance or refusal best practices. • Create a career development plan....
