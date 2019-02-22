AS
Jun 28, 2020
Very good to every beginner out there trying to get into database management , tasks are really educational , only the normalization section needs more clarification. but as a total it is awesome
DD
Oct 20, 2016
Excellent introduction to DB Management, I learned everything that I wanted to learn from it. I highly recommend it and actually I am already enrolled to the next course of the specialization.
By Judith G•
Feb 22, 2019
Almost exclusively peer marked assessment and although you can learn from peer marking there is no incentive for other people to mark your work properly. Many people just appear to give everything full marks and the comment "great" or "nice" or even just a full stop to meet the comment requirement. When not giving full marks not one person put a comment to explain why they haven't given full marks and if the person marking your work doesn't fully understand the material they are just as likely to mark it correct when it is not as they are not sure about the material.
By kar a c•
Nov 19, 2018
The course syllabus is well scoped out. But the delivery is terrible - unclear or lack of explanation, boring presentation (sometimes uneven speech pace), poor slides content. I use the syllabus content as a guide and refer to external material (youtube etc.) for the proper explanation of various topics.
By Kostas A•
Jan 2, 2019
Avoid this course by all means. This is absolutely the worst course that I have ever enrolled and seriously I still can't understand how coursera allows such courses to exist.
The material is very basic and it has a single reference for a paid book but the absolutely worst part is that the GRADING SYSTEM DEPENDS ON THE AVERAGE EVALUATION OF TWO OTHER RANDOM CLASSMATES. So you realize that even if your submission is perfect you end up getting random grades depending on the mood of your classmates and you can't do anything about it.
I have just added University of Colorado in my blacklist because seriously this course is a disgrace for online courses.
By Serban T•
Feb 20, 2016
Avoid this course like the plague. Terribly taught, no support, problems only vaguely related to the course material, and designed to force you to buy the manual for the course. The next classes in the specialization get even worse, with the student forums full of students who can't get any help though the grueling process of installing Oracle, Pentaho, etc. on a personal laptop. I was fortunate to have experience with the tools, would have never managed to finish the course just based on the terribly taught material.
By Yong Y•
May 20, 2018
The course is very intense, need a lot of practice. A little boring when I took this course, course the tutorial and the forms of the course if boring for me. But you can quiet a lot about basic sql syntax and ERD modeling. And the assignment is not well designed, the classmate reviews take a lot of time , should be improved, like each assignment just upload one file, should do some automatic tools for the assignment reviews.
By Kwokmun L•
Jan 31, 2016
Severe lack of support (zero) from the professor or TAs. Some wrong solutions were provided for assigments but were never addressed or acknowledged that it will be fixed. Some assignment files are not Mac friendly or is just not viewable by all students (I can't tell). Materials are quite good but grading is subject to broad interpretations and there is no human to provide guidance on what are the best practices. To think that I paid for the specialisation in order to take the graded assignment AND I have to do the grading BUT I do not receive support? This is ridiculous. I will have to think three times before I pay for a Coursera course in the future. Never again. I will not recommend this to others.
By shankargowda n•
Sep 22, 2020
The course is well structured and the tools used for building the conceptual model are quite user friendly. The course has given a better understanding of the database management systems.
By Kristiyan M•
Oct 24, 2018
The course is hardly intermediate level, I would put it at basic/beginner. Too much meta-discussions - probably 1-2 minutes of substance for each 6+ minute video. Very few examples for each concept (usually 1, rarely 2).
By Pranjali G•
Dec 29, 2018
This course is having very knowledgeable content. It was having various factors which developed my thinking ability and how to execute the queries. This was absolutely beneficial for me.
By Zhu K•
Feb 17, 2019
This course provides the essential foundations that a rookie need to master partial SQL and the basic techniques for drawing entity relation diagrams. All in all, it's a good course to embark on your journey for exploring database. However, some part of the video is kind of redundant. There are three points that I would like to mention. First, The peer-evaluation system. In other CS course, a grading system is prepared to give marks on student's assignment, which is more objective; Second, this course provides a link to buy textbook, rather than providing student the access to free online resources; Third, week7 material, upon functional dependency and BCNF are not clearly elaborated.
By Sylvain L•
Mar 9, 2016
Not enough implication from the instructors in the course. Students are left alone with the material, without any answers to there questions on the course.
Peer review process subject to personal interpretation and leading to frustration for the students.
That's quite unfortunate as this provides a bad experience whereas the course might have been good without that.
By Quinten B•
Jun 13, 2017
Personally they should add a free textbook and a vocabulary list with clear examples.
So yes this course could benefit from more detail time to time
By Shubham P•
Jun 5, 2018
Presenter's style is way too boring. It felt like he was just reading a book. Every video contains more part of introduction and summary rather than actual content. Made me lose interest in online courses!
By Felix M•
Jun 22, 2017
Of all the database courses I have ever done, this one covers the concepts best and exhaustively. I highly recommend it to all beginners and advanced users who want to review the basics.
By Eileene K G•
May 13, 2016
Do not be fooled by the course description. You do need to know some basics before attempting the course. Be prepared to look a lot of things up independently or purchase the "optional" text book. There is virtually no moderator in this course and the instructor does not grade or comment on the discussions. Basically he is reading you PowerPoint slides and adding very little to the lesson by watching and listening to him do so. Your grades are based on what your peers (who are also trying to learn) think or interpret the correct answer to be based on their limited knowledge and discretion. I would not recommend this course for someone wishing to learn SQL as it is not the main focus, it is only a small part of the lessons.
By Kyle M•
Sep 9, 2018
Most of the material I had to find outside of the course in order to complete the assignments. The professor just read from slides and did not show any hands on work like in other coursera classes. Weekly peer reviews were a disaster and not a reliable system if your grade depends on them. I submitted the same work twice, the first time I got a 66 and the second a 90. It seems that some people are not aware of what the rubric entails and you are penalized for it until someone else reviews your work again. Would suggest trying another database class offered.
By Lourens•
Nov 15, 2016
Excellent course content, very well presented, great slide decks.
(When I hear "DB Management" I think of tablespaces and indexes. The course should be named "Data Modelling Essentials" instead. )
By Alexander S•
Jan 3, 2016
Assignments are very inaccurate. Mess with table and field names. Oracle VM is very heavy and slow to use on regular laptop.
By John L•
Mar 9, 2016
The Course was excellent, regarding the lessons, practice problems, and the assignments.
Mr. Mannino was a great teacher, thank you for sharing your knowledge with us.
Regarding the reviews: I didn't have a problem in this course regarding the classmate's reviews. Everything what I have done correctly, it was reviewed also correctly. Where I had some mistakes, I was reduced some points. But, some of my classmates wrote that they were not fully satisfied with the marks given even if they provided correct solutions to the problems. Maybe in the future, you can think about the way how the students should be reviewed. This is of course just a suggestion.
Best regards,
Milos.
By Abdelrahman M S•
Jun 29, 2020
Very good to every beginner out there trying to get into database management , tasks are really educational , only the normalization section needs more clarification. but as a total it is awesome
By Paola E P G•
Dec 28, 2019
Excelente manera de explicar conceptos que en algunas ocasiones puedes ser muy complejos. Las actividades estuvieron al nivel de lo explicado, y el sistema de corrección muy original.
By יואב ז•
Mar 22, 2019
excellent content. the forum is dead and there are some mistakes in the school solution that couldn't be address for that reason. 5 start for content, 1 star for staff participation and discussion forum.
By John M•
Feb 26, 2016
I found the content was great but the style of lectures were a bit too robotic and not conversational. This didn't help the learning process. Also, the course admin might consider explaining 'On' 'And' 'Where' 'TIMESTAMP', 'DateDiff' more than what was provided.
By Elliott L•
Mar 24, 2019
A lot of fluff is included, but taught the basics of SQL and entity relationship diagrams and normalisation, which to be pretty integral parts of understanding databases in a practical sense.
By Qin Q•
Oct 30, 2017
This course covered basic information. However, the organize about assignments is horrible. Tables format change from time to time, and the solution does not even match with questions.