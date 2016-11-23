DD
Jun 27, 2016
Awesome content ,very well drafted and explained course content. I am thankful to the coursera team, who has discovered such kind of really good course and specialization.
PN
Dec 8, 2016
Excellent contemporary course content and hands on course. Recommended for everyone who wants start or change into exciting career in DWBI.
By Shrey P S•
Nov 23, 2016
I have submitted all my solution long back but the last submission which was suppose to been by mentor is pending from one and the half months.
By David A M C•
Dec 26, 2020
Excellent learning through very challenging assignments. The instructors have done a great job selecting and prioritizing topics within this discipline. The choice of tools is ideal for learning, although it is important to deepen and stay updated with the tools most used in production environments.
The great problem of the course (actually, of the learning platform) is the number of students with little interest in learning, which is reflected in a great problem of plagiarism in assignments, and the null response to complaints from the course staff or mentors. But if you are honest with yourself, and do your assignments thoroughly, you will definitely learn a lot about it.
By Prasant k n•
Dec 9, 2016
By Ankit M•
Dec 9, 2016
Course is good but mentor grading needs to be a bit sorted as in they required almost 2 additional weeks to grade one assignment in total that is 1 month to grade an assignment so that needs to be taken care of
By DevendraMehra•
Jun 28, 2016
By Robert L J•
May 30, 2016
this is an excellent and rigorous course and a valuable preparation for working with data warehouses. frustratingly, the assignments contained errors, inconsistencies, and vagaries that left me wondering if the professors did this on purpose, to simulate real world situations. anyway, the bottom line is that this course offers a great opportunity to learn and practice. they say you get out of it only what you put into it. be prepared to spend 8 to 16 hours on the assignments. but it definitely was worth it. THANK YOU, PROFESSORS!
By Friso S•
Nov 4, 2019
Content wise a very good and useful course. But the technical support on the installation and use of the software needed to complete the course is very limited, and the manuals are not up to date, as they refer to older versions of the proposed software.
By Sergey K•
May 24, 2016
It was very challenging. Not everything was well prepared. But overall good! Thank you very much!
By Manmeet S B•
Jan 2, 2017
Mentor review for the final project takes long time to be completed.
By Fernando•
Feb 6, 2017
The course is not very well developed like course 1, 2, 3.
By Daniel M•
Aug 22, 2018
far too few students who rate your work - you always need to wait very long for reviews
By abel.saenz@gmail.com•
Jul 17, 2017
Great specialization, extenuates assessments, Oracle, ETL, and Microstrategy Excelent softwares, great challenge
By Obinna E•
May 25, 2016
Excellent course..provides hands-on experience on designing a data warehouse for BI implementation
By Roberto T I•
Oct 9, 2017
Excellent Specialization. I will recommend this course to all my friends.
By Małgorzata J•
Feb 11, 2017
Excelent course. Much of your time will be needed to do the assignments.
By Kasani P•
Feb 11, 2017
Very useful,I will Recommend this course to my fellow mates .
By Ranga•
May 5, 2016
Well framed capstone project. no less than real project.
By Peter S•
Aug 13, 2016
The best course in the certification path.
By Rakshit G•
Jan 8, 2017
Very good course to enhance BI learning.
By BENSON E A•
Aug 17, 2019
This module was well presented
By Qiao D•
Oct 20, 2017
Very practical and useful
By Pratik A•
Aug 26, 2016
Excellent course to learn
By Андрій Б•
May 18, 2021
It's a very good course.
By DUYVANDS•
Jul 20, 2021
overall a good course
By Rajat K j•
Jun 4, 2016
Very Beneficial !!!