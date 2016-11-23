Chevron Left
The capstone course, Design and Build a Data Warehouse for Business Intelligence Implementation, features a real-world case study that integrates your learning across all courses in the specialization. In response to business requirements presented in a case study, you’ll design and build a small data warehouse, create data integration workflows to refresh the warehouse, write SQL statements to support analytical and summary query requirements, and use the MicroStrategy business intelligence platform to create dashboards and visualizations. In the first part of the capstone course, you’ll be introduced to a medium-sized firm, learning about their data warehouse and business intelligence requirements and existing data sources. You’ll first architect a warehouse schema and dimensional model for a small data warehouse. You’ll then create data integration workflows using Pentaho Data Integration to refresh your data warehouse. Next, you’ll write SQL statements for analytical query requirements and create materialized views to support summary data management. For data integration workflows and analytical queries, you can use either Oracle or PostgreSQL. Finally, you will use MicroStrategy OLAP capabilities to gain insights into your data warehouse. In the completed project, you’ll have built a small data warehouse containing a schema design, data integration workflows, analytical queries, materialized views, dashboards and visualizations that you’ll be proud to show to your current and prospective employers....

DD

Jun 27, 2016

Awesome content ,very well drafted and explained course content. I am thankful to the coursera team, who has discovered such kind of really good course and specialization.

PN

Dec 8, 2016

Excellent contemporary course content and hands on course. Recommended for everyone who wants start or change into exciting career in DWBI.

By Shrey P S

Nov 23, 2016

I have submitted all my solution long back but the last submission which was suppose to been by mentor is pending from one and the half months.

By David A M C

Dec 26, 2020

Excellent learning through very challenging assignments. The instructors have done a great job selecting and prioritizing topics within this discipline. The choice of tools is ideal for learning, although it is important to deepen and stay updated with the tools most used in production environments.

The great problem of the course (actually, of the learning platform) is the number of students with little interest in learning, which is reflected in a great problem of plagiarism in assignments, and the null response to complaints from the course staff or mentors. But if you are honest with yourself, and do your assignments thoroughly, you will definitely learn a lot about it.

By Prasant k n

Dec 9, 2016

Excellent contemporary course content and hands on course. Recommended for everyone who wants start or change into exciting career in DWBI.

By Ankit M

Dec 9, 2016

Course is good but mentor grading needs to be a bit sorted as in they required almost 2 additional weeks to grade one assignment in total that is 1 month to grade an assignment so that needs to be taken care of

By DevendraMehra

Jun 28, 2016

Awesome content ,very well drafted and explained course content. I am thankful to the coursera team, who has discovered such kind of really good course and specialization.

By Robert L J

May 30, 2016

this is an excellent and rigorous course and a valuable preparation for working with data warehouses. frustratingly, the assignments contained errors, inconsistencies, and vagaries that left me wondering if the professors did this on purpose, to simulate real world situations. anyway, the bottom line is that this course offers a great opportunity to learn and practice. they say you get out of it only what you put into it. be prepared to spend 8 to 16 hours on the assignments. but it definitely was worth it. THANK YOU, PROFESSORS!

By Friso S

Nov 4, 2019

Content wise a very good and useful course. But the technical support on the installation and use of the software needed to complete the course is very limited, and the manuals are not up to date, as they refer to older versions of the proposed software.

By Sergey K

May 24, 2016

It was very challenging. Not everything was well prepared. But overall good! Thank you very much!

By Manmeet S B

Jan 2, 2017

Mentor review for the final project takes long time to be completed.

By Fernando

Feb 6, 2017

The course is not very well developed like course 1, 2, 3.

By Daniel M

Aug 22, 2018

far too few students who rate your work - you always need to wait very long for reviews

By abel.saenz@gmail.com

Jul 17, 2017

Great specialization, extenuates assessments, Oracle, ETL, and Microstrategy Excelent softwares, great challenge

By Obinna E

May 25, 2016

Excellent course..provides hands-on experience on designing a data warehouse for BI implementation

By Roberto T I

Oct 9, 2017

Excellent Specialization. I will recommend this course to all my friends.

By Małgorzata J

Feb 11, 2017

Excelent course. Much of your time will be needed to do the assignments.

By Kasani P

Feb 11, 2017

Very useful,I will Recommend this course to my fellow mates .

By Ranga

May 5, 2016

Well framed capstone project. no less than real project.

By Peter S

Aug 13, 2016

The best course in the certification path.

By Rakshit G

Jan 8, 2017

Very good course to enhance BI learning.

By BENSON E A

Aug 17, 2019

This module was well presented

By Qiao D

Oct 20, 2017

Very practical and useful

By Pratik A

Aug 26, 2016

Excellent course to learn

By Андрій Б

May 18, 2021

It's a very good course.

By DUYVANDS

Jul 20, 2021

overall a good course

By Rajat K j

Jun 4, 2016

Very Beneficial !!!

