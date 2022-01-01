University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Computational Logic, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, Javascript, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Programming Principles, Python Programming, SQL, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Syntax, Theoretical Computer Science, Web, Web Development
4.8
(248.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Semantics, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Syntax, Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Leadership and Management, Python Programming, Statistical Programming
4.7
(5.5k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Communication, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Java Programming, Javascript, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Pandas, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.4
(781 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Santa Cruz
Skills you'll gain: C Programming, C Programming Language Family, Computer Program, Computer Programming, Cut, Copy, And Paste, Data Management, Data Structures, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(7.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Data Visualization, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Plot (Graphics), Theoretical Computer Science
4.3
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Software Testing, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Other Programming Languages, Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Structures, Javascript, Computational Logic, Combinatorics, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Statistical Programming, Web Development, Agile Software Development, General Statistics, Web Design, Theoretical Computer Science, C Programming Language Family, HTML and CSS, User Experience, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Engineering, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Earn a degree
Degree
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Debugging, Github, Google Cloud Platform, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Troubleshooting, Unix Shells
4.7
(29.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Front-End Web Development, Full-Stack Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Kubernetes, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, React (web framework), SQL, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(28.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Free
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Euler'S Totient Function, Algorithms, Language, Programming Principles, Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Functional Programming, Computer Programming, Computational Thinking, Other Programming Languages, Computational Logic
4.9
(1.6k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Programming is the act of instructing computers on how to perform tasks through computer languages, also known as “programming languages” or “coding.” It involves analysis, generating algorithms, profiling algorithms’ accuracy and resources consumption, and the implementation of these languages.
Some popular programming languages include C Programming, Perl, Java, Python, JavaScript, and Ruby.
Programming is important to learn for anyone interested in coding for personal reasons or to begin careers related to the web. Successful learners will be able to build the operating systems, applications, websites, programs, and other computing systems we use every day.
According to collegegrad.com, the median annual wage for Computer Programmers is $84,280. Despite concerns of Programming jobs in the U.S. being outsourced, CompTIA shares that the top 10 specialized skills employers are looking for include multiple Programming languages. Staying on top of hot technologies such as Python can help Programmers stay in-demand.
Programming languages make for transferable skills that can lend to various opportunities in addition to Programmer, such as: Computer and Information Research Scientist, Computer Hardware Engineer, Computer Network Architect, Computer Specialist, Computer Systems Analyst, and others that are related.
Through Coursera, Programming is covered in various courses. These courses focus on learning how to program and analyze data with Python; how to write fun and useful programs; how to apply fundamental programming concepts, such as data structures; how to program in Scratch; how to think like a Software Engineer; and more.
Lessons in these courses are taught by professors from top universities such as Duke University, UC Santa Cruz, University of Colorado, and others. Learners can explore Programming with professors specializing in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and related fields through video lectures, readings, quizzes, and others.
Excellent computer skills and a background in computer science—whether form a career, internship, or high school or college level classes—can help prepare you to learn about programming. You may also benefit from a background in software development, information systems, information technology, and information technology. Even if you are self-taught in one of these areas, you may better understand your programming studies. Those who study computer programming can benefit from learning as much math as possible beforehand, and any training in electrical or computer engineering can also help you learn. Certifications in languages like Java or C++ may be helpful. And, in some cases, you may find that studying business, art, music, or graphic design can help you, depending on what type of programming you want to do.
Because computer programming can be complicated, you must be patient and good at concentrating for long periods of time to take on a role in the field. People who are easily frustrated may not enjoy this type of career. Excellent analytical skills are a must, and you should also have a good eye for detail—that includes being able to spot and fix errors quickly. Good troubleshooting and problem-solving skills can also help you tackle a role in the field of computer programming. Organization is important, and you must be comfortable spending time alone as well.
Anyone who enjoys math, logic, and problem solving, as well as working with computers, applications, and software, may be suited to learn programming. You can learn it as a hobby, or you may want to study it if you're interested in a competitive career with a great outlook for the future. If you already work in the computer science field, learning programming can help you advance your career or explore a different aspect of it. The more you learn, the more marketable you are and the more likely you are to land a job or steady freelance work.