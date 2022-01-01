- Machine Learning
- GPU
- Parallel Computing
- Image Processing
- C++
- Cuda
- Python Programming
- Thread (Computing)
- Algorithms
- C/C++
- Nvidia
- Data Science
GPU Programming Specialization
Solve Challenges with Powerful GPUs. Develop mastery in high performance computing and apply to numerous fields.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop CUDA software for running massive computations on commonly available hardware
Utilize libraries that bring well-known algorithms to software without need to redevelop existing capabilities
Students will learn how to develop concurrent software in Python and C/C++ programming languages.
Students will gain an introductory level of understanding of GPU hardware and software architectures.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete at least 2 projects that allow them the freedom to explore CUDA-based solutions to image/signal processing, as well as a topic of choosing, which can come from their current or future professional career. They will also create short demonstrations of their efforts and share their code.
At least 1 year of computer programming experience, preferrably with the C/C++ programming language.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Concurrent Programming with GPUs
This course will help prepare students for developing code that can process large amounts of data in parallel. It will focus on foundational aspects of concurrent programming, such as CPU/GPU architectures, multithreaded programming in C and Python, and an introduction to CUDA software/hardware.
Introduction to Parallel Programming with CUDA
This course will help prepare students for developing code that can process large amounts of data in parallel on Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). It will learn on how to implement software that can solve complex problems with the leading consumer to enterprise-grade GPUs available using Nvidia CUDA. They will focus on the hardware and software capabilities, including the use of 100s to 1000s of threads and various forms of memory.
CUDA at Scale for the Enterprise
This course will aid in students in learning in concepts that scale the use of GPUs and the CPUs that manage their use beyond the most common consumer-grade GPU installations. They will learn how to manage asynchronous workflows, sending and receiving events to encapsulate data transfers and control signals. Also, students will walk through application of GPUs to sorting of data and processing images, implementing their own software using these techniques and libraries.
CUDA Advanced Libraries
This course will complete the GPU specialization, focusing on the leading libraries distributed as part of the CUDA Toolkit. Students will learn how to use CuFFT, and linear algebra libraries to perform complex mathematical computations. The Thrust library’s capabilities in representing common data structures and associated algorithms will be introduced. Using cuDNN and cuTensor they will be able to develop machine learning applications that help with object detection, human language translation and image classification.
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
