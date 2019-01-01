Profile

Chancellor Thomas Pascale

Instructor and Software Engineer

Bio

Chancellor Pascale has been an instructor in the Johns Hopkins University's Whiting School of Engineering for over 10 years, teaching in the Computer Science department. He received an undergraduate degree in Computer Science at Drexel University and a Master's degree in Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University. He has developed software and services for over 15 years, focusing on web applications, AI/ML applications for image and human language translation, and network management. He has been selected to be a Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship, creating a 3 week workshop focusing on Linux API development at the Stella Maris College in Chennai, India.

Courses

Introduction to Concurrent Programming with GPUs

CUDA Advanced Libraries

Introduction to Parallel Programming with CUDA

CUDA at Scale for the Enterprise

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder