Chancellor Pascale has been an instructor in the Johns Hopkins University's Whiting School of Engineering for over 10 years, teaching in the Computer Science department. He received an undergraduate degree in Computer Science at Drexel University and a Master's degree in Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University. He has developed software and services for over 15 years, focusing on web applications, AI/ML applications for image and human language translation, and network management. He has been selected to be a Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship, creating a 3 week workshop focusing on Linux API development at the Stella Maris College in Chennai, India.