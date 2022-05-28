About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
GPU Programming Specialization
Beginner Level

S​ome experience programming

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • S​tudents will learn how to develop concurrent software in Python and C/C++ programming languages.

  • S​tudents will gain an introductory level of understanding of GPU hardware and software architectures.

Skills you will gain

  • Cuda
  • Python Programming
  • Thread (Computing)
  • C++
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Overview

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Core Principles of Parallel Programming on CPUs and GPUs

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Parallel Programming with C and Python

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 4

3 hours to complete

NVidia GPU Hardware/Software

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the GPU Programming Specialization

GPU Programming

