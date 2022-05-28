About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
GPU Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

S​ome experience in C/C++ programming

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • S​tudents will learn to develop software that can be run in computational environments that include multiple CPUs and GPUs.

  • S​tudents will develop software that uses CUDA to create interactive GPU computational processing kernels for handling asynchronous data.

  • Students will use CUDA, hardware memory capabilities, and algorithms/libraries to solve programming challenges including image processing.

Skills you will gain

  • Cuda
  • Algorithms
  • C/C++
  • GPU
  • Nvidia
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
GPU Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

S​ome experience in C/C++ programming

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Overview

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Multiple CPU/GPU Systems

10 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

CUDA Events and Streams

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Sorting Using GPUs

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the GPU Programming Specialization

GPU Programming

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder