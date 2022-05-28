About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
GPU Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

Data Science, Algorithms, and/or programming background

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn to develop software that performs high-level mathematics operations using libraries such as cuFFT and cuBLAS.

  • You will learn to use the Thrust library to perform a number of data manipulation and data structures that abstract away memory management.

  • You will learn to develop machine learning software for a variety of purposes using neural networks modeled using the cuTensor and cuDNN libraries.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • C++
  • Linear Algebra
Course 4 of 4 in the
GPU Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

Data Science, Algorithms, and/or programming background

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Overview

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

cuFFT

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

CUDA Linear Algebra

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The CUDA Thrust Library

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the GPU Programming Specialization

GPU Programming

Frequently Asked Questions

