About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
GPU Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

S​ome experience in C/C++ programming

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • S​tudents will learn how to utilize the CUDA framework to write C/C++ software that runs on CPUs and Nvidia GPUs.

  • S​tudents will transform sequential CPU algorithms and programs into CUDA kernels that execute 100s to 1000s of times simultaneously on GPU hardware.

Skills you will gain

  • Cuda
  • Algorithms
  • C/C++
  • GPU
  • Nvidia
Course 2 of 4 in the
GPU Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

S​ome experience in C/C++ programming

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Overview

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Threads, Blocks and Grids

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Host and Global Memory

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Shared and Constant Memory

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min)

About the GPU Programming Specialization

GPU Programming

