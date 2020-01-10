MK
Sep 16, 2020
This course is more rewarding than I thought. The instructors give step by step explanation of the process also the syllabus of the course is just perfect, Highly recommended.
SR
Nov 19, 2020
Goes into great detail on ways to actually use the code in sophisticated and useful ways. I feel like this course has started me on building a great python toolkit.
By Xi L•
Jan 10, 2020
I learned a good deal from the course. I am satisfied with the content of the course.
The problem I encountered with this course is on the grading of the final project. The format is by using peer-review. But you need to have 3-peers to review your submission. I submitted my 3 weeks ahead of the final deadline of submission but still it was not reviewed by 3 peers. So there was no score on my final project. That does not seem fair.
By Paul E J•
Jul 3, 2019
This is not a Python introduction, but the authors approach it as if it were. Even the most basic data scientist will not calculate averages in the way described here. We'd use pandas or similar to get not just means, but other summary stats as well. For a Python course, I could understand doing it the way shown here. But not for data science.
By Carl W•
Apr 26, 2019
The course is easy to follow, well organized, and assumes very little background. It effectively demonstrates the power of Python in large data applications and provides insights and guidance on which tools are best used.
By monal s•
Sep 16, 2020
By Saul R•
Nov 20, 2020
By umair•
Aug 24, 2019
Great course for an absolute beginner!
By Carlos P Z V•
Jun 29, 2020
Great!
By Christian B•
Feb 16, 2022
Overall, a good course, clear presentation and explanations.
Some minor things: In my opinion the questions are sometimes not very clear. Rating of the projects can take several days.
By J N B P•
May 29, 2020
A really good course to learn data preprocessing before implementing the machine learning module.
By Stan•
Feb 28, 2020
Pretty easy to start with, especially with a background in CS.
By João F•
Jul 28, 2020
Good course.
By Clarence E Y•
Aug 24, 2019
This course enables students to learn intermediate level skills in data wrangling, data exploration, and visualization. The final project requires selecting a topic of personal interest and constructing a complete project work flow. By doing this, areas of weakness in data wrangling, cleaning/QA, data exploration, and visualization may to uncovered and addressed. The result is to build greater skills and confidence.
By AGBOGBA A•
Feb 18, 2021
This course was very practical. I really appreciate the idea of the final project. Especially I like the web scraping project
By Yuvraj J•
Aug 3, 2020
It was a good Data Visualization course. I really liked it. It's a good beginner course to start with Data Visualization.
By Daniel M•
Aug 21, 2020
Curso excelente. Las tareas y exámenes se ajustan perfectamente al material que se imparte.
By ANUSHREE C•
Mar 5, 2021
Really nice. Learnt a lot ! Thanks to the faculties and UC San Diego.
By Oleksandr D•
Jun 9, 2020
Great course to start with programming for business analytics.
By Mohd Z•
Jun 30, 2019
Excellent to start your career in machine learning!!!
By Likhit A•
Jan 23, 2021
Interactive and Industry level training.
By Monali p•
Jun 12, 2020
Great one! Made me learn from scratch.
By Zakir U S•
Jun 24, 2019
Over all a great course for beginner
By Harry S•
Mar 18, 2021
Clear explanation and good example
By Tiago F•
Nov 11, 2019
Very Good to start learning Python
By Cam•
May 22, 2019
Great first class in this series.
By oriol p•
Aug 12, 2019
Excellent and interesting course