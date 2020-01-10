Chevron Left
This is the first course in the four-course specialization Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics, introducing the basics of reading and manipulating datasets in Python. In this course, you will learn what a data product is and go through several Python libraries to perform data retrieval, processing, and visualization. This course will introduce you to the field of data science and prepare you for the next three courses in the Specialization: Design Thinking and Predictive Analytics for Data Products, Meaningful Predictive Modeling, and Deploying Machine Learning Models. At each step in the specialization, you will gain hands-on experience in data manipulation and building your skills, eventually culminating in a capstone project encompassing all the concepts taught in the specialization....

By Xi L

Jan 10, 2020

I learned a good deal from the course. I am satisfied with the content of the course.

The problem I encountered with this course is on the grading of the final project. The format is by using peer-review. But you need to have 3-peers to review your submission. I submitted my 3 weeks ahead of the final deadline of submission but still it was not reviewed by 3 peers. So there was no score on my final project. That does not seem fair.

By Paul E J

Jul 3, 2019

This is not a Python introduction, but the authors approach it as if it were. Even the most basic data scientist will not calculate averages in the way described here. We'd use pandas or similar to get not just means, but other summary stats as well. For a Python course, I could understand doing it the way shown here. But not for data science.

By Carl W

Apr 26, 2019

The course is easy to follow, well organized, and assumes very little background. It effectively demonstrates the power of Python in large data applications and provides insights and guidance on which tools are best used.

By monal s

Sep 16, 2020

This course is more rewarding than I thought. The instructors give step by step explanation of the process also the syllabus of the course is just perfect, Highly recommended.

By Saul R

Nov 20, 2020

Goes into great detail on ways to actually use the code in sophisticated and useful ways. I feel like this course has started me on building a great python toolkit.

By umair

Aug 24, 2019

Great course for an absolute beginner!

By Carlos P Z V

Jun 29, 2020

Great!

By Christian B

Feb 16, 2022

Overall, a good course, clear presentation and explanations.

Some minor things: In my opinion the questions are sometimes not very clear. Rating of the projects can take several days.

By J N B P

May 29, 2020

A really good course to learn data preprocessing before implementing the machine learning module.

By Stan

Feb 28, 2020

Pretty easy to start with, especially with a background in CS.

By João F

Jul 28, 2020

Good course.

By Clarence E Y

Aug 24, 2019

This course enables students to learn intermediate level skills in data wrangling, data exploration, and visualization. The final project requires selecting a topic of personal interest and constructing a complete project work flow. By doing this, areas of weakness in data wrangling, cleaning/QA, data exploration, and visualization may to uncovered and addressed. The result is to build greater skills and confidence.

By AGBOGBA A

Feb 18, 2021

This course was very practical. I really appreciate the idea of the final project. Especially I like the web scraping project

By Yuvraj J

Aug 3, 2020

It was a good Data Visualization course. I really liked it. It's a good beginner course to start with Data Visualization.

By Daniel M

Aug 21, 2020

Curso excelente. Las tareas y exámenes se ajustan perfectamente al material que se imparte.

By ANUSHREE C

Mar 5, 2021

Really nice. Learnt a lot ! Thanks to the faculties and UC San Diego.

By Oleksandr D

Jun 9, 2020

Great course to start with programming for business analytics.

By Mohd Z

Jun 30, 2019

Excellent to start your career in machine learning!!!

By Likhit A

Jan 23, 2021

Interactive and Industry level training.

By Monali p

Jun 12, 2020

Great one! Made me learn from scratch.

By Zakir U S

Jun 24, 2019

Over all a great course for beginner

By Harry S

Mar 18, 2021

Clear explanation and good example

By Tiago F

Nov 11, 2019

Very Good to start learning Python

By Cam

May 22, 2019

Great first class in this series.

By oriol p

Aug 12, 2019

Excellent and interesting course

