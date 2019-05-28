JG
Oct 24, 2020
Excellent course. It teaches the basics with a great method and with practical exercises, involving real data. The sctructure is clear and it covers a good amount of topics. Well done San Diego!
PR
Jul 18, 2018
Excellent course, I learned a lot about machine learning with big data, but most importantly I feel ready to take it into more complex level although I realized there is lots to learn.
By Joaquim P•
May 28, 2019
It's a very basic course. In my opinion, if you have done some research by yourself this won't provide you new knowledge about the topic. The assignments can be done by a 5 year old and they don't even make you put an effort into it. In my opinion, not worth the money.
By Prospero-Martin R•
Jul 18, 2018
By Dieter B•
Oct 2, 2017
Yet another high quality course in the Big Data Specialisation track, providing proper theoretical background in combination with hands on material, which are both -as always- very well prepared. I really like the well-balanced, concise approach. As with any course, this is a start allowing you to continue, depending on your personal and professional interests, with one or more of the topics touched over the past few weeks.
By Omar K•
Nov 16, 2017
I really liked this course. The way they walk you through the process is very great. Even though i had done the same process due to working in the industry, i was lacking the terminology and the ability to articulate it, this course made it clear me among many other things. Good way to shed some light on what to expect on a daily basis on the job as a data scientist.
Thank you for the great work.
By Camilo A C O•
Jul 24, 2020
Amazing course. Very easy to understand because of the way the doctor teaches. Also the hands-on activities are very easy to follow and I liked that in most of the hands-on questions I needed to do a modification in knime or spark challenging me to apply what what already learned and analyse what was going on. Thank you very much, excellent course.
By Javed A•
Jun 24, 2019
What a wonderful way of learning Big Data Concepts on a wonderful platform of Coursera. The instructor is really amazing. Before taking this course i was afraid of machine learning process, but when i successfully finished this course, there is a big smile on my face.
Thanks to Coursera for providing such an amazing modern skills.
By Bharath K•
Mar 6, 2020
This is starting course for Machine Learning. Very well explained and after finishing this course, one will get interest in continuing and exploring further in Machine Learning field.
By Santiago C R•
Jun 2, 2021
Muy completo, da buenas bases para adentrarse al mundo del aprendizaje automático, hay que tener previos conocimientos de estadística para entender
By Mohammed I•
Feb 6, 2019
Nice
By Allyson D d L•
Jan 26, 2022
The content of the course is basic but not bad. The wrost thing is that we can't use the virtual machine and follow the activities. The Jupyter doesn't work and KNIME version used in the video is very old.
By Yi S•
May 22, 2020
I have to say this course is so disappointing. Almost all the instructions in hands-on assignment about the installation of system are wrong, which means you have to waste lots of time finding the right methodology by yourself. In addition, the lectures are theoretical and unrelated to assignments. You can have a very, very basic understanding about the tools mentioned in this course and what's why I think the staff should redesign the stucture of this course.
By Iván A•
May 23, 2021
the course is good but the software is outdated and not maintained. avoid
By 沈建军•
Oct 10, 2020
The particular good point for this course is a very complete illustration of machine learning life cycle. And it is also very good to introduce the tool Knime and provides hands on material how to use it so one could further its learning path. Exercise is good, material is well documented. What a disappointment is that I want to learn how machine learning algorithm could parellelly running in spark, or how machine learning algorithm could benefits from distriubted system, in this aspect I am not reach my goal because the couse did not teach in detail. Maybe I shall choose other course in the coursera. Anyway, big big thanks to the teachers.
By Kely J M M•
Aug 31, 2020
AMOOOOOO ESTE CURSO, entre los mejores de Big Data de la universidad de San Diego, super claro y organizado, amo la tutora de estos videos. En los foros los compañeros son super colaborativos y adore el contenido del curso. Excelente y super recomendado. I LOOOOOVE THIS COURSE, among the best in Big Data of the University of San Diego, super clear and organizaded, I love the tutor of these videos. In the forums the colleagues are super collaborative and I love the content of the course. Excellent and super recommended.
By Akshay V•
Dec 25, 2016
The course helped me understand the concepts of the machine learning from the very rudimentary level. It also laid the foundation for understanding and dealing with the practical implementation of the machine learning algorithms and their implementation in big data which eventually elevated my understanding of applications dealing machine learning with Big Data.
Thanks to all the mentors and instructors for everything- the teaching materials, quizzes, assignments and hands-on; everything was awesome.
By Dennis N•
Jun 19, 2017
I loved this course as it explained many of the machine learning algorithms that I was already familiar with with much more clarity than from online videos that I've seen. The equations were also explained very intuitively and with very practical handson exercises. I really recommend this course for anyone who needs a refresher on machine learning or brand new into it as the instructors Mai and Ilkay were so wonderful.
By Jian S•
Apr 16, 2017
This is the best course of this specialization. Dr. Nguyen describes and teaches the contents of machine learning with clarity and digested knowledge.
I would suggest to add more in-depth contents to each of the machine learning category, especially clustering, classification and association, at least as optional contents in case the number of weeks allocated for course are restricted.
By José A R N•
Sep 17, 2018
My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this specialization to get new knowledge about Machine Learning and better understand the technology and your practical applications.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By Lucas B d S•
Aug 23, 2020
Even though I am not very familiar with math, this course gave me a great overview of machine learning algorithms, data preparation, and model evaluation. The hands-on activities are not hard and offer a guide on applying the theoretical methods taught along the course using python commands together with Spark package, as well as the KNIME software which is pretty easy to learn
By Mohamad K•
Nov 5, 2019
Its a great course! that provide you with many concepts of Machine learning. But Since this course is about big data and not about Machine learning, you have keep in the mind the concepts of deep learning. Because after training the data the you feed it to deep learning so that you discover more hidden patterns or to learn more about those patterns to predict unseen patterns.
By Gustavo V•
Oct 24, 2020
The best course so far in the Big Data specialization, concepts are very well explained, hands on exercises have appropriate complexity but due to outdated python notebooks sometimes you have to struggle with software versions. Otherwise this is a very good introduction to machine learning, fully recommended for beginners.
By Somnath P•
Oct 3, 2019
It was a really nice experience to learn on the Machine Learning Platform.
Cleared on Data Exploration, Classification, Regression and much more.
Hands-on exercises are very much interesting. Training Videos are nice and very well explained by the instructor with a good number of examples.
Happy Machine Learning!
By Aditi D•
Mar 10, 2017
This course introduces the basic concepts of ML beautifully, the instructor explains everything in a very lucid way. It also teaches modeling with ML in KNIME. I would personally want to know more about spark, but this course gives a good introduction. Overall very good starting point for beginners.
By jauhar m•
Aug 30, 2019
This course help me to understand the missing point of my learning about Machine Learning. Since my background is not related with statistic, but the module and also the trainer help to understand easily of ML algorithm. Thanks for Ms Mai and Ilkay and someone who teach onhands on.
By Elkin E G A•
Nov 26, 2020
One of the best courses. Knime is an awesome tool. I will use it on my job going forward. this is the second course were I find the cloudera environment to learn spark. I think it is really hard to setup for a business environment, but I will give it a try. Many thanks to you.