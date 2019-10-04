MP
Oct 16, 2017
Good Explanations of Concepts and Nice Tests. I got a trilling experience in completing the peer Assignments with keen observation and Analyzing of Concepts learned.Thanq for your course very much.
VG
Mar 27, 2017
Nice course to describe the traditional data modeling (RDBMS) as well as various semi-structured and un-structured data modeling and management of the systems (Batch and Streaming data processing)
By Sergey K•
Oct 4, 2019
There is no enough practice, for final exam it is impossible to understand what is right and what is wrong even when making peer-review
By sandeep d•
Jul 16, 2019
Just a basic overview. Not much hands on
By Alberto R•
Nov 19, 2019
Material is very high level with very little practice examples. The attached documentation doesn't really add anything to the course and the quizzes are quick and simple.
By David P G•
Nov 15, 2019
No extra readings are provided to deepen the knowledge. Hands on are not maintained as outdate info is presented in the Hands On labs. Twitter HandsOn is not correctly explained.
By Kuldeep K S•
Jun 4, 2020
It is the One of the best courses available for BigData Modelling . Even if the learner is beginner he/she can easily grab the things. I enjoyed this course a lot and got a lot of skills..
By Nishant U•
Feb 18, 2019
informative, descriptive with hands-on experience on updated tools.
By Massimo M•
Jan 27, 2018
Sorry to say, but the course's topics are superficially explained. Teacher provided an overwhelming quantity of concept at the speed of light with very few practical examples. The entire course is not very explicative for someone that is not already a subject matter expert (that any case would define this course no more than a quick review). The assignment requirements are unclear and, in my opinion, teacher has not sufficiently explained the concepts required in order to straightforwardly perform it. More over, the assignment requires to use tables and graph, but the learning platform embedded editor does not allow to design this kind of graphical elements.
By Online L•
Sep 26, 2021
The setup.sh file for chapter 1 is not updated. spent a lot of time to google and go thru discussion forum to resolve the setup issues before I am able to continue the course. This wasted a lot of time.
By Hendrik B•
Dec 17, 2017
Sorry, but I don't think this is a very good course. Here are some reasons why: The time said to be needed for the course is artificially increased, because there are ten minutes appraised for each set of lecture slides. At the end, there is almost no reading material, which is not obvious when looking at the course at the start. I think this is almost fraud. Ultimately, there are basically only lectures, no other media to learn, except for some multiple-choice quizzes. There are Coursera courses which are way more diverse. Additionally, the lectures are not particularly good (not speaking of the horrible design and colouring). Especially, when talking about some examples for BDMS, it is difficult to follow because some of the concepts have not been explained properly prior to that. The quizzes are not very good, and it is very obvious that there is not much thought behind the answer options. Also, for the quizzes you almost exclusively need to memorize learned stuff, but not to transfer knowledge or to apply knowledge). The final exam was a joke, because there was NO attempt by the supervisors to give students some intuition about the right answers after they submitted. Still, they were expected to rate others’ submissions. Meaning, when you didn't know how to answer a question, you were still expected to rate others submissions. Seriously? In general, so far it feels like the lecturers attempted to make a shallow course for a big topic, meaning big data, in order to get some money (after all: it is expensive to earn a course certificate). There are courses on other topics (e.g. “Game Theory” by Stanford University, where the quizzes are relatively hard but you get a feeling that you learn something, “Improving your statistical inferences” by Eindhoven University, which has many different media to learn, not just lectures, and has exceptionally good quizzes, as well as “Bayesian Statistics: From Concept to Data Analysis” by Santa Cruz University, which has very modern style of presenting the lecture). Sorry, but I think this course needs improvement, especially since the topic is so important.
By Aldo B•
Apr 3, 2017
I've learned a lot of things about data models and new ways to process the information. I want to learn new knowledge of big data because I want to apply in my professional life
By Nwogbo b C•
May 11, 2020
Was a very hands-on experience with the Hadoop ecosystem streaming and analysis of live tweets from twitter gave a general outlook on how to perform simple operations with the HDFS
By Yuri C•
Sep 30, 2021
What a charm are the two instructors Dr. Gupta and Dr. Altintas! They have a really good way of lecturing for all levels. Very informative and enjoyable! The videos are great. But I must give only 3 starts because the last assignment is very decoupled from the videos. Moreover, it is terribly described. I am sorry for being so honest. But they are far from the level from the videos. Moreover, I would wish a complete update of the whole course. It has been many years!
By Ruben D M P•
Mar 30, 2022
Course is interesting but the support is almost null. The image file provided for the VM is not complete, I had to spend several hours trying to install and fix the errors I was getting; thanbkfully some of the issues were fixed by other users in the comments but you need to have some skills with unix environments.
By Kamran H•
Jun 5, 2020
Too much talk and less practice.
It is like you are at university class. If I needed to get bunch of unnecessary information in big data,I could have go to get proper diploma in some university. The purpose of doing online course is to have practical points about big data, not to get all those information which I am going to forget after few days.
I would suggest to change the structure of course, reduce number of examples and talks in videos, and increase more practical things on Big Data field (ex, doing some exercises in cloudera etc.)
By Isaac L•
May 7, 2018
The quizzes tested superficial knowledge, and basically just required you to memorize bullet points from the slides. The final project had incredibly confusing instructions, and the discussion forums didn't really clear anything up. The course materials seem to be about 5 years old, and I'm sure a lot has changed in terms of tools and technologies since then.
I've learned some useful information from this series of classes, but it doesn't seem like much effort was put into the content beyond the lecture videos.
By Raivis J•
Feb 11, 2019
Some topics swing wildly from high level to very technical or in-depth math, which in my opinion is not needed, this is not a DB administrator course.
The hands-on exercises seemed loosely connected to the course topics. I would have liked to see practical tasks based on real-life problems and situations in big data applications.
The final graded assignment is for someone completely new to the concept of databases, and has no relation to big data, or tools used in big data, which is unfortunate.
By NOVELLA P•
Oct 12, 2017
Course content clear and concise- but assignment directions were too open to interpretation. Also presentation of the assignment results for review where the answer was requested in table format the table overrides the scoring section and the visibility of the responses appeared scrambled. Peer review on week 6 assignment needs a rethink-this need some process of challenge where a mentor or instructor can intervene to correct faulty peer reviews
By Jens L•
Nov 16, 2017
It's too superficial and the required skill level and required background knowledge is changing from video to video. Especially the walkthrough of different named database systems, was to deep, and I didnt get much out of that. I was like if you just like trying to teach me how to operate my tv by walking through the complete manual from start to end. I was often wondering, how is this relevant in this module...
By Ryan H•
Jun 7, 2017
My primary concern with this course are the mentors and the final assignment. The final assignment was particularly vague in exactly what it wanted and when asked on the forum, mentors would respond with comments like "you should just understand it." The mentors through each week were altogether unhelpful and that culminated in a vague final assignment with little way to understand it without a bit of guessing.
By Zaher A H•
Jun 22, 2017
The course is not structured well. I hope if the course provides the skills needed to build noSQL data models such as Columnar - KV - Graphical etc. but the course keeps jumping from notion to notion with no clear and smooth structure.
The lecturer presentation style is terrible.
By Nimal J K•
Jan 10, 2017
The course content was not very appealing. Explanations were not that engaging. What I really missed was the actual practical aspect where you don't work with command prompt but an much more user friendly interface that is more up to date with current standards.
By Stanislav D•
Jan 24, 2019
Final task has numerous problems ranging from Coursera site formatting limitations that have not been accounted for to lack of master-answer to peers (e.g. peers unfamiliar with industry can't grade what they don' know)
By Robert H•
Sep 8, 2017
Tedious exercises through VM where instructions oftentimes do not work out of the box. It is a hassle to download the slides in small sets and their design awful. Definitely one of the worse courses I have taken.
By David S•
Feb 3, 2017
I don't feel this course is always very clear. I Feel that I usually am missing the big picture. I follow it in details, but the pace does not match in terms of how you can view the big picture of it.
By Francisco J•
Aug 6, 2017
Lectures are not really useful for real examples. Indeed final task related to the graphs is not explained in the lectures about how to declare properties for nodes/edges in a graph.