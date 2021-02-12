Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intro to Analytic Thinking, Data Science, and Data Mining by University of California, Irvine

Welcome to Introduction to Analytic Thinking, Data Science, and Data Mining. In this course, we will begin with an exploration of the field and profession of data science with a focus on the skills and ethical considerations required when working with data. We will review the types of business problems data science can solve and discuss the application of the CRISP-DM process to data mining efforts. A brief overview of Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive Analytics will be provided, and we will conclude the course with an exploratory activity to learn more about the tools and resources you might find in a data science toolkit....

By Chakrit A

Feb 11, 2021

The knowledge asked in the first quiz, hasn't been mentioned before in the reading.

By Samin Y A

Dec 25, 2020

Mostly reading resources, but a great course!

By Haibo L

Jan 9, 2021

Too general introduction. too much reading but not enough lecture.

By Rahul S

Jan 3, 2021

I consider this course a must for one's journey into Data Science. The videos are short and to the point to serve the purpose of the course.

By Aron T

Jan 25, 2021

A bit too basic, although i did learn some fundamentals

By Talipzhanuly B

Jan 28, 2022

This course, just a description of data scientist work

By Cristina Y M

May 21, 2021

It is informative and gives me overview about data science and the future

By Analyn B

Jan 19, 2021

Thank you so much!

By Mrinal J B

Jan 18, 2021

an amazing course

By La V M

Jan 28, 2021

Great course

By SANA F

Apr 17, 2021

Good course

By SUSMA A

Dec 25, 2021

G​ood

By Debosree R

Feb 10, 2022

Nothing mentioned about Decision Tree Model

By Tad K

Jul 15, 2021

T​here were readings; no lectures. The course had little to do with its title. I had hoped for a lot more. I see no reason to continue w ith this specialization. Others have put a lot more effort into teaching these topics. This course was a waste of my time. I'd give it less than one star if that were an option.

