RS
Jan 2, 2021
I consider this course a must for one's journey into Data Science. The videos are short and to the point to serve the purpose of the course.
CA
Feb 11, 2021
The knowledge asked in the first quiz, hasn't been mentioned before in the reading.
By Chakrit A•
Feb 11, 2021
By Samin Y A•
Dec 25, 2020
Mostly reading resources, but a great course!
By Haibo L•
Jan 9, 2021
Too general introduction. too much reading but not enough lecture.
By Rahul S•
Jan 3, 2021
By Aron T•
Jan 25, 2021
A bit too basic, although i did learn some fundamentals
By Talipzhanuly B•
Jan 28, 2022
This course, just a description of data scientist work
By Cristina Y M•
May 21, 2021
It is informative and gives me overview about data science and the future
By Analyn B•
Jan 19, 2021
Thank you so much!
By Mrinal J B•
Jan 18, 2021
an amazing course
By La V M•
Jan 28, 2021
Great course
By SANA F•
Apr 17, 2021
Good course
By SUSMA A•
Dec 25, 2021
Good
By Debosree R•
Feb 10, 2022
Nothing mentioned about Decision Tree Model
By Tad K•
Jul 15, 2021
There were readings; no lectures. The course had little to do with its title. I had hoped for a lot more. I see no reason to continue w ith this specialization. Others have put a lot more effort into teaching these topics. This course was a waste of my time. I'd give it less than one star if that were an option.