About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Data Science Fundamentals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Cluster analysis and segmentation

  • Collaborative filtering and market basket analysis

  • Applications of classification- and regression-type prediction models

Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Cluster Analysis and Segmentation

1 hour to complete
Week 2

1 hour to complete

Collaborative Filtering, Association Rules Mining (Market Basked Analysis)

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Classification-Type Prediction Models

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Regression-Type Prediction Models

