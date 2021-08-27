Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cluster Analysis, Association Mining, and Model Evaluation by University of California, Irvine
About the Course
Welcome to Cluster Analysis, Association Mining, and Model Evaluation. In this course we will begin with an exploration of cluster analysis and segmentation, and discuss how techniques such as collaborative filtering and association rules mining can be applied. We will also explain how a model can be evaluated for performance, and review the differences in analysis types and when to apply them....
By Juan M F
Aug 27, 2021
So well explained and put into practice. Highly recommendable.