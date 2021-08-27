Chevron Left
Back to Cluster Analysis, Association Mining, and Model Evaluation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cluster Analysis, Association Mining, and Model Evaluation by University of California, Irvine

4.6
stars
22 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Cluster Analysis, Association Mining, and Model Evaluation. In this course we will begin with an exploration of cluster analysis and segmentation, and discuss how techniques such as collaborative filtering and association rules mining can be applied. We will also explain how a model can be evaluated for performance, and review the differences in analysis types and when to apply them....
By Juan M F

Aug 27, 2021

So well explained and put into practice. Highly recommendable.

