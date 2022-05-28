About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Data Science Fundamentals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Applications of natural language processing

  • Basics of social media analytics

  • Future trends and possibilities in data science

Course 4 of 4 in the
Data Science Fundamentals Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Natural Language Processing I

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Natural Language Processing II

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Past, Present, and Future of Data Science I

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Past, Present, and Future of Data Science II

2 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Data Science Fundamentals Specialization

Data Science Fundamentals

