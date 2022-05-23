About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Use Tableau for Your Data Science Workflow Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 3 in the
Use Tableau for Your Data Science Workflow Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Multivariate Visualization Methods

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Statistical Relationships and Distributions

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Storytelling with Data

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Ethics, Deception, and Fallacies

3 hours to complete
4 readings

About the Use Tableau for Your Data Science Workflow Specialization

Use Tableau for Your Data Science Workflow

