Use Tableau for Your Data Science Workflow Specialization
Apply basic visualization techniques in Tableau. . Master visualization techniques and design strategies to present key points through graphical storytelling.
Explain fundamental concepts behind visualizations.
Setup and perform data analysis using industry-standard models.
Create a Tableau dashboard implementing major tasks of analytics deployment: define business goals, prepare data, select, model, and present results.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will incrementally develop a dashboard in Tableau of the S&P 500 as well as its major components and economic drivers. Course projects include the application of design principles and storytelling techniques. A survey of available visualization tools will be included as well.
A least one year of experience in data science and/or data analytics.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Data Visualization Best Practices
In this course, we will cover the basics of visualization and how it fits into the Data Science workflow. We will focus on the main concepts behind the purpose of visualization and the design principles for creating effective, easy-to-communicate results. You will also set up your Tableau environment, practice data loading, and perform univariate descriptive analysis of the S&P 500 stock sectors.
Data Storytelling
This course will cover the more complex concepts that become involved when working beyond simple datasets. Exploring the connection between visual aspects and data understanding, we will examine how those concepts work together through data storytelling. After reviewing key points on how to avoid problematic visualizations and data misrepresentation, you will continue working in Tableau performing multivariate descriptive analysis of the S&P 500 stock sectors.
Dashboarding and Deployment
This course will take you through the various parts of analytical dashboarding: from best practices for designing a dashboard, creating a unified analytical environment, to deploying and publishing visualizations. We will briefly discuss the advanced visualization techniques and you will develop an information layout of the biggest gainers and losers in the financial markets and compare those movements to the economic data as your capstone project.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
