Profile

Majed Al-Ghandour

    Bio

    Dr. Majed Al-Ghandour has a PhD in Engineering from NC State University and teaches for the UCI Division of Continuing Education (DCE), NCSU, and Wake Technical Community College for over 27 years. Majed teaches several classes at UCI DCE, which include Introduction to Data Science, Data Engineering, and Introduction to Machine Learning, Data Retrieval & Management for Analytics and AI, and Docker Fundamentals with AWS. Majed also teaches Data Analytics courses for MBA Graduates as a Visiting Lecturer for NCSU. These courses include Introduction to Data Analytics and Visualization, Data Warehousing, Cloud Computing and Security, Tableau, and SAS Visual Analytics. Majed also teaches Corporate & Business Solutions and provides professional training giant RTP corporates in Java, Minitab, SharePoint, and Advanced Python. He teaches Microsoft .NET, SQL Server, MySQL, C#, XML Web Services, Java, C++, PHP, MySQL, jQuery, Ajax, SharePoint, Drupal, WordPress, Python Data Science, R Data Science, SAS programming, Tableau, SAS Visual Analytics, Cloud Application Development, Mobile Application Development, predicated models, and business data analytics.

    Courses

    Data Visualization Best Practices

    Data Storytelling

    Dashboarding and Deployment

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder