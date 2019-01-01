Dr. Majed Al-Ghandour has a PhD in Engineering from NC State University and teaches for the UCI Division of Continuing Education (DCE), NCSU, and Wake Technical Community College for over 27 years. Majed teaches several classes at UCI DCE, which include Introduction to Data Science, Data Engineering, and Introduction to Machine Learning, Data Retrieval & Management for Analytics and AI, and Docker Fundamentals with AWS. Majed also teaches Data Analytics courses for MBA Graduates as a Visiting Lecturer for NCSU. These courses include Introduction to Data Analytics and Visualization, Data Warehousing, Cloud Computing and Security, Tableau, and SAS Visual Analytics. Majed also teaches Corporate & Business Solutions and provides professional training giant RTP corporates in Java, Minitab, SharePoint, and Advanced Python. He teaches Microsoft .NET, SQL Server, MySQL, C#, XML Web Services, Java, C++, PHP, MySQL, jQuery, Ajax, SharePoint, Drupal, WordPress, Python Data Science, R Data Science, SAS programming, Tableau, SAS Visual Analytics, Cloud Application Development, Mobile Application Development, predicated models, and business data analytics.