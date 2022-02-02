In this course, you will acquire a deep understanding of the importance and role of ethics within and beyond the organization as well as realize the benefits and challenges of a diverse culture and various – and changing – global perspectives. The professional business skills related to ethics, culture, and global perspectives gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization.
This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.
- Diversity (Business)
- Decision-Making
- Organizational Ethics
- Culture
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Course Introduction & Module 1 - Is Ethics Part of Business?
This module starts with a course introduction, then you will learn to identify what we mean by ethics and moral reasoning. Learn about the “do the right thing” approach, utilitarianism, and theories of justice. Understand why these theories are important for moral reasoning and for commerce. Be familiar with the framework for moral reasoning. Apply this framework in a case analysis.
Module 2 - Stakeholder Theory: Bayer CropScience in India
Distinguish stakeholder theory from managerial shareholder theory. Be able to use stakeholder theory in the framework for moral reasoning. Apply the model to one case, e.g., Merck, BHP or the Oil Rig.
Module 3 - Globalization, Culture & Brands
Globalization has brought dramatic changes to the marketplace. A proliferation of global brands brings diverse cultures to a consumer population that is also growing culturally diverse. This module discusses what globalization is, and how it is connected to four forces: growing multiculturalism, cultural mixing, global competition, and connectivity/co-creation. We will analyze what culture is, how it manifests itself, and how culture varies around the world. We will close this module by acknowledging that brands can be tangible representations of culture that embody the values and ideals of a cultural group.
Module 4 - Cultural Mindsets and Assimilation to a Cultural Framework
This module discusses how culture can be brought to the fore of the mind to guide our judgments and behaviors. We will learn that culture is represented in our heads as a network of elements linked to a central concept. When this network is activated in our minds, we exhibit a tendency to assimilate our behavior to what our culture prescribes.
we have explore the knowlegble and experience good perfom
I really enjoyed the topic and the lectures were wonderful. Was hard to rely on peer reviews for my grades.
To become job-ready, you need to develop technical knowledge and skills. Those skills can help you get through that first door. But then what? Completing this professional certificate will help you learn and develop skills that can lead to success working in any organization! Skills that not only help you succeed in that first job, but also ensure that first job is the start of a long, successful career.
