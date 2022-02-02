About this Course

Beginner Level

This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Diversity (Business)
  • Decision-Making
  • Organizational Ethics
  • Culture
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Introduction & Module 1 - Is Ethics Part of Business?

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2 - Stakeholder Theory: Bayer CropScience in India

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3 - Globalization, Culture & Brands

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4 - Cultural Mindsets and Assimilation to a Cultural Framework

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Professional Success Skills Specialization

Professional Success Skills

