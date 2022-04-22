By Renee W•
Apr 22, 2022
I really enjoyed the topic and the lectures were wonderful. Was hard to rely on peer reviews for my grades.
By SHUSHANK Y•
Feb 3, 2022
we have explore the knowlegble and experience good perfom
By Isaac B•
Dec 23, 2021
the class is good, you get to learn some Important information, but I have been waiting for weeks now. there are no assignments for me to grad. you guys holding me from getting my certificate. I reviewed and graded as much as I can. I need to finish this class and get my certificate, please fix this issue.