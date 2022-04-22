Chevron Left
Back to Ethics, Culture, and Global Perspectives

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ethics, Culture, and Global Perspectives by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.3
stars
10 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will acquire a deep understanding of the importance and role of ethics within and beyond the organization as well as realize the benefits and challenges of a diverse culture and various – and changing – global perspectives. The professional business skills related to ethics, culture, and global perspectives gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Ethics, Culture, and Global Perspectives

By Renee W

Apr 22, 2022

I​ really enjoyed the topic and the lectures were wonderful. Was hard to rely on peer reviews for my grades.

By SHUSHANK Y

Feb 3, 2022

w​e have explore the knowlegble and experience good perfom

By Isaac B

Dec 23, 2021

​the class is good, you get to learn some Important information, but I have been waiting for weeks now. there are no assignments for me to grad. you guys holding me from getting my certificate. I reviewed and graded as much as I can. I need to finish this class and get my certificate, please fix this issue.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder