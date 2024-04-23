London Business School
Business for Good: Fundamentals of Corporate Responsibility
London Business School

Business for Good: Fundamentals of Corporate Responsibility

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Ioannis Ioannou

Instructor: Ioannis Ioannou

What you'll learn

  • The Sustainability Challenge

  • The Sustainability Advantage

  • Sustainability Leadership in Action

  • Sustainable Pathways to Value Creation and The Roadmap to Sustainability

There are 6 modules in this course

This week, we will explore what sustainability really means for business, and why it has become a key strategic consideration for any organisations aspiring to longevity and success.

This week will arm you with the knowledge and tools to influence your peers and measure your impact, as you pursue both profit and sustainability.

This week and the next, we see the concepts we’ve explored so far applied in real life. It’s time to hear a story of sustainability leadership in action.

This week, we unveil the end of our story on sustainability leadership. We also review a framework that helps you decide how to respond to ESG challenges.

This week, we explore how sustainability unlocks unique pathways for organisations to generate financial performance and socio-environmental impact.

This week, we learn how to embed sustainability into the corporate DNA. We also discuss the future sustainability trends you and your organisation need to be prepared for.

Instructor

Ioannis Ioannou
