Visiting Professor
Patricia H. Werhane is Adjunct Professor of Business Administration at the University of Illinois, Ruffin Professor Emerita at the University of Virginia, and Wicklander Chair Emerita at DePaul University. She has written or edited 30 books and over a hundred articles and book chapters, including Adam Smith and his Legacy for Modern Capitalism and Moral Imagination and Management Decision-Making, both at Oxford University Press.
Werhane is the founder and former editor-in-chief of Business Ethics Quarterly, the leading journal of business ethics, and was a founding member and past president of the Society for Business Ethics. Before joining the Darden faculty in 1993, Werhane served on the faculty of Loyola University Chicago, was a Rockefeller Fellow at Dartmouth College, and a visiting scholar at Cambridge University.
Her latest book is Obstacles to Ethical Decision-Making with L. Hartman, C. Arher, E. Englehardt, and M. Pritchard, published by Cambridge University Press. She is currently Co-Producer of a documentary television series on global poverty alleviation: Big Questions.