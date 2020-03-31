This course provides a continuation of the intensive conceptual and applied introduction to auditing in society begun in Auditing I: Conceptual Foundations of Auditing. It focuses on a conceptual framework that is applied by audit professionals to assess, evaluate, and manage audit risks and evidence.
Auditing II: The Practice of Auditing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor and your classmates, and our learning environment. This orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required to navigate and be successful in this course.
Module 1: Strategic Analysis of a Client and Its Business Processes
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of strategic systems auditing (SSA). First, you will learn about the SSA approach and how it impact the audit. Then, you will learn about strategic analysis and strategic business risks.
Module 2: Audit Evidence and Triangulation
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of triangulation, which looks at three fundamental sources of audit evidence. First you will learn about the three sources of evidence, which are entity business states, management information intermediaries, and management business representations. Next, you will learn how evidence triangulation can be applied to the WorldCom scandal.
Module 3: Strategic Systems Auditing and Internal Controls
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of internal controls. First, you will learn about different components of internal controls and how they impact the audit. Next, you will learn about different audit strategies around controls: Substantive strategy vs reliance strategy. Lastly, you will learn about the categories of internal control weaknesses.
Module 4: Interpreting Evidence and Significant Business Processes
Some of the answers to the final quiz questions seems to defer from the practice questions even though it is the exact same question.
I Love Doctor Mark E Peecher's training approach. I love his work. I was fully engaged from Module 1-8. Thank you for the excellent materials and proficiency in your lecture approach\n\nGordon
Amazing experience. Content demisfied by Dr. Peecher. Am grateful throughout
That was an amazing class. You will gain many many insightful and practical knowledge there. The lecturer was so master and experience the material he taught. Enroll and enjoy the class!
