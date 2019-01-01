Mark E. Peecher, CPA, PhD is a Professor of Accountancy and holder of the Deloitte Professorship in Accountancy at UIUC's College of Business. He also serves as Associate Dean of Faculty at the Gies College of Business, and as Academic Director of the Center for Professional Responsibility in Business and Society in the Gies College of Business and holds courtesy appointment with UIUC's College of Law. He specializes in behavioral auditing and financial accounting research. After earning three accountancy degrees from UIUC, he joined the faculty at the University of Washington before returning to his alma mater. In the AAA, Mark has served as the Audit Section's President, Pathways Commission and currently serves on the Audit Section's Nomination Committee. His business-press writings have appeared in CFO.com and The Wall Street Journal, and his academic articles have appeared in AOS, AJPT, CAR, IJA, JAR, OBHDP, and TAR. He has presented his work at numerous venues, has served as an Editor for AOS, and is serving as an Editor at TAR. An award-winning instructor, Mark enjoys teaching undergraduate, masters and doctoral students and is a prior recipient of Audit Section's Innovation in Auditing and Assurance Award. He particularly likes supervising doctoral students, five of whom have won outstanding dissertation awards. He and his wife Tracie reside with their three sons Ben, Eli and Zac in Urbana, IL.