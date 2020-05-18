Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Auditing II: The Practice of Auditing by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
160 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

This course provides a continuation of the intensive conceptual and applied introduction to auditing in society begun in Auditing I: Conceptual Foundations of Auditing. It focuses on a conceptual framework that is applied by audit professionals to assess, evaluate, and manage audit risks and evidence....

Top reviews

GK

Mar 31, 2020

I Love Doctor Mark E Peecher's training approach. I love his work. I was fully engaged from Module 1-8.\n\nThank you for the excellent materials and proficiency in your lecture approach\n\nGordon

EA

Nov 11, 2021

That was an amazing class. You will gain many many insightful and practical knowledge there. The lecturer was so master and experience the material he taught. Enroll and enjoy the class!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 44 Reviews for Auditing II: The Practice of Auditing

By FURQAN H B

May 18, 2020

My love to Sir mark, for the effort he has done and provides us with valuable learnings that actually for the first time in my life, I didn't find auditing as a dry subject. Beautifully presented and done by him.

Lots of love and peace

to coursera and Sir Mark.

By Youssef M H

Oct 12, 2019

This course is one of the best sources that I've benefited from it, I've learned the main purpose of the audit and the general meaning of the conceptual audit process.

I would like to thank each person worked and helped to make this content, and I would like to thank specifically Dr.Mark E. Peecher for his great effort to teach and simplify the content for each student to help us academically and professionally

By Oumaima O

Aug 27, 2020

Thank you to Dr. Mark E. Peecher for this amazing course, for the quality of the work you have done and for sharing with us both theoretical and practical knowledge about auditing.

And especially I learned new concepts that will help me advance in my career.

By Johry L

Jan 29, 2019

It is the best course for auditors that definitely will add value in their auditing profession.

By Daniel D

Oct 16, 2019

excellent course, learnt a lot as every topic thought was very essential to me and my work

By CPA B

Jun 25, 2020

Top-notch and rich content.I have gained practical audit skills

By Giorgio N

Sep 2, 2020

The course is very well structured, the language is clear, the real-world examples Prof. Peecher makes are extremely useful to understand how auditing works in practice. I would appreciate some more practical examples, e.g. a mock audit. That would make this course, which is already great, absolutely outstanding.

By Gordon K

Apr 1, 2020

I Love Doctor Mark E Peecher's training approach. I love his work. I was fully engaged from Module 1-8.

Thank you for the excellent materials and proficiency in your lecture approach

Gordon

By Sarah B

Jul 8, 2020

Thank you Dr. Mark for this amazing, well tailored course of Audit practices. I really enjoyed it and got a lot of information in the audit procedures.

By Donald R M

Feb 15, 2021

A good learning experience for individuals interest in professional development as a practicing auditor.

By Ayandeji D

Oct 25, 2020

This course make me understand more of auditing

By Eugene N N

Oct 15, 2020

Very good course. The lecturer is very good

By Ieva M

Nov 26, 2020

Interesting and useful course. Thank You.

By PRIYADHARSHINI M

Oct 1, 2020

The best way to learn from home

By Justin c v

Aug 27, 2020

Good to learn about auditing

By Sa'eed H M

Oct 25, 2020

This way very Helpful Course

By E. V K

Nov 28, 2020

Good knowledge gained

By DEEPIKA G

Jul 21, 2020

practice of auditing

By Carlos A P S

Jul 14, 2020

Muy bueno! Gracias.

By Amelia S

Aug 31, 2020

great course

By YESSICA P A R

Sep 23, 2020

very good

By RITHEESH V V

Aug 17, 2020

Excellent

By VINOTH K S

Oct 3, 2020

Good

By Mary M

Oct 16, 2019

ok

By SAMIKSHA C

Aug 7, 2020

k

