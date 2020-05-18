GK
Mar 31, 2020
I Love Doctor Mark E Peecher's training approach. I love his work. I was fully engaged from Module 1-8.\n\nThank you for the excellent materials and proficiency in your lecture approach\n\nGordon
EA
Nov 11, 2021
That was an amazing class. You will gain many many insightful and practical knowledge there. The lecturer was so master and experience the material he taught. Enroll and enjoy the class!
By FURQAN H B•
May 18, 2020
My love to Sir mark, for the effort he has done and provides us with valuable learnings that actually for the first time in my life, I didn't find auditing as a dry subject. Beautifully presented and done by him.
Lots of love and peace
to coursera and Sir Mark.
By Youssef M H•
Oct 12, 2019
This course is one of the best sources that I've benefited from it, I've learned the main purpose of the audit and the general meaning of the conceptual audit process.
I would like to thank each person worked and helped to make this content, and I would like to thank specifically Dr.Mark E. Peecher for his great effort to teach and simplify the content for each student to help us academically and professionally
By Oumaima O•
Aug 27, 2020
Thank you to Dr. Mark E. Peecher for this amazing course, for the quality of the work you have done and for sharing with us both theoretical and practical knowledge about auditing.
And especially I learned new concepts that will help me advance in my career.
By Johry L•
Jan 29, 2019
It is the best course for auditors that definitely will add value in their auditing profession.
By Daniel D•
Oct 16, 2019
excellent course, learnt a lot as every topic thought was very essential to me and my work
By CPA B•
Jun 25, 2020
Top-notch and rich content.I have gained practical audit skills
By Giorgio N•
Sep 2, 2020
The course is very well structured, the language is clear, the real-world examples Prof. Peecher makes are extremely useful to understand how auditing works in practice. I would appreciate some more practical examples, e.g. a mock audit. That would make this course, which is already great, absolutely outstanding.
By Sarah B•
Jul 8, 2020
Thank you Dr. Mark for this amazing, well tailored course of Audit practices. I really enjoyed it and got a lot of information in the audit procedures.
By Donald R M•
Feb 15, 2021
A good learning experience for individuals interest in professional development as a practicing auditor.
By Ayandeji D•
Oct 25, 2020
This course make me understand more of auditing
By Eugene N N•
Oct 15, 2020
Very good course. The lecturer is very good
By Ieva M•
Nov 26, 2020
Interesting and useful course. Thank You.
By PRIYADHARSHINI M•
Oct 1, 2020
The best way to learn from home
By Justin c v•
Aug 27, 2020
Good to learn about auditing
By Sa'eed H M•
Oct 25, 2020
This way very Helpful Course
By E. V K•
Nov 28, 2020
Good knowledge gained
By DEEPIKA G•
Jul 21, 2020
practice of auditing
By Carlos A P S•
Jul 14, 2020
Muy bueno! Gracias.
By Amelia S•
Aug 31, 2020
great course
By YESSICA P A R•
Sep 23, 2020
very good
By RITHEESH V V•
Aug 17, 2020
Excellent
By VINOTH K S•
Oct 3, 2020
Good
By Mary M•
Oct 16, 2019
ok
By SAMIKSHA C•
Aug 7, 2020
k