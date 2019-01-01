Eunjung Grace Oh, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Education Policy, Organization & Leadership at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has an array of professional experiences such as instructional designer, HRD specialist, evaluator, and consultant. Eunjung teaches courses on training systems design and instructional design; learning Technologies; online teaching and learning; adult and professional education; program evaluation; and management of eLearning. Her research interests include innovating and understanding teaching and learning in online and technology-enhanced learning environments to facilitate meaningful learning and engagement; understanding different generational groups of workforce in terms of their learning; use of and perspective about technology; and studying design-based research as a methodological genre. She is the coordinator of the undergraduate workplace training and development concentration of the Learning and Education Studies program. Her doctorate is in learning, design and technology from the University of Georgia. She may be reached at egraceoh@illinois.edu