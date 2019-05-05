About this Course

52,855 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up88%(3,544 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

MODULE 1: Introduction to ISD

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MODULE 2: Foundations and Tools of ISD

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

MODULE 3: Analysis Part 1

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 129 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Analysis Part 2

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN FOUNDATIONS AND APPLICATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder