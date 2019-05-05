This course, Instructional Design Foundations, introduces learners to the conceptual and theoretical foundations of instructional design as well as the analysis aspect of instructional systems design in order to create an innovative instructional solution to performance problems in organizations. This particular course also introduces learners to concepts covered in the Instructional Design MasterTrack Certificate.
Instructional Design Foundations and ApplicationsUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
MODULE 1: Introduction to ISD
In this module, we will identify and discuss the conceptual and historical foundations of instructional design. We will also discuss the landscape of instructional design careers and potential career paths.
MODULE 2: Foundations and Tools of ISD
In this module, we will focus on theoretical foundations including learning theories and instructional theories relevant to instructional design. We will also discuss different instructional design models and their unique characteristics. Finally, we will discuss talent development and its relationship with instructional design.
MODULE 3: Analysis Part 1
In this module, we will discuss two important analyses of the instructional design process. First, we will learn context analysis, consisting of needs assessment and learning environment analysis. Second, we will discuss analysis of target learner characteristics.
Module 4: Analysis Part 2
In this module, we will focus on analyzing learning tasks. We will learn the primary process of task analysis including identifying learning goals and outcomes, conducting information processing analysis and prerequisites analysis, and developing learning objectives.
Reviews
