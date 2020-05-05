This course, Learning Technologies Foundations and Applications, is one of the two four-week MOOC courses that form part of Instructional Design MasterTrack Certificate.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
COURSE ORIENTATION
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
MODULE 1: Learning, Design, and Technology
In this module, we will identify and discuss the field of learning technologies. We will also discuss the landscape of careers and potential career paths related to learning technologies across organizations.
Module 2: The Evolvement of Learning Technologies
In this module, students will gain an understanding on the evolution of learning technologies and technology’s impact on the emerging global citizenship as it relates to teaching and learning situated in broad and diverse contexts. In addition, students will revisit major concepts of learning theories discussed in HRD 411 MOOC.
MODULE 3: Designing Technology-Enriched and -Enabled Learning Environments (TEELE)
In this module, students will develop understanding on the complexity of designing and developing effective learning technologies for teaching and learning purposes across contexts. Specifically, students will learn about E3, Motivation, Volition, and Performance (MVP), and transactional distance design frameworks for designing effective, technology-enriched and enabled learning environments (TEELE). Furthermore, students will develop foundational understanding on diversity issues related to learning technologies. In particular, this week will introduce students to assistive technologies and needs of senior citizens in the context of learning technologies.
MODULE 4: Cognitive Load Theory and Implications on E-Learning and TEELE
In this module, students will develop foundational understanding on Cognitive Load Theory (CLT), which guides the design and development of TEELE and learning technologies based on empirical findings. CLT is most applicable for explaining how the design of TEELE could help learners optimize their limited cognitive capacity (i.e., working memory) for efficient learning processes.
COURSE CONCLUSION
this course is very interesting I learn a lot of new things especially in using some technologies and in handling the learning abilities of the learners.
The course was informative and the diverse instructors friendly. The historical lesson on PLATO also made me want to go to University of Illinois to study.
Thoroughly enjoyed it and gained new skills! Thank you!
Thanks to this course I have great fundamentals on eLearning. Also, I can identify areas of improvement I’m my work thanks to the Cognitive Load theory and 4c model for ID.
