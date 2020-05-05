About this Course

6,119 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

COURSE ORIENTATION

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

MODULE 1: Learning, Design, and Technology

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: The Evolvement of Learning Technologies

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

MODULE 3: Designing Technology-Enriched and -Enabled Learning Environments (TEELE)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

MODULE 4: Cognitive Load Theory and Implications on E-Learning and TEELE

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
10 minutes to complete

COURSE CONCLUSION

10 minutes to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES FOUNDATIONS AND APPLICATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder