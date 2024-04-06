University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Supply Chain of Agriculture
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Supply Chain of Agriculture

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Paul B. Stoddard
Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.
Joana Colussi, Ph.D.

Instructors: Paul B. Stoddard

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Discuss the uses of agricultural land and describe the farm production cycles.

  • Explain the supply chain of agriculture from input supply to final consumer.

  • Examine the roles of consumer demand, economics, and technology on agriculture and the food supply chains.

Skills you'll gain

There are 6 modules in this course

You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the uses of agricultural land, and explain the varied ways agricultural producers use land to produce food and food products.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the agricultural supply chain, define agricultural commodities, and explain farm production cycles.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to define agricultural inputs, describe the historical change of farm production inputs, examine the impact of precision agriculture and technology on global food production, and explain Cochrane's Treadmill Theory.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to discuss the consolidation of the agricultural industry, explain soil and land productivity, examine the connection between productivity and food insecurity, and discuss environmental concerns of agriculture.

You are ready to complete the final assessment for the course and earn your Coursera certificate!

Instructors

Instructor ratings
5.0 (5 ratings)
Paul B. Stoddard
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
4 Courses2,769 learners
Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
4 Courses2,769 learners
Joana Colussi, Ph.D.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
4 Courses2,769 learners

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

