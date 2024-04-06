Learners will be introduced to the production and distribution of agricultural commodities and food products. Topics will cover the full range of the agriculture supply chain, from pre-farm to the consumer, to provide students with a better understanding and appreciation for where and how crops and livestock are produced, and the systems used to distribute products to consumers. As a result of completing this course, learners will be able to describe the global nature of food chains from input supply to final consumer and explain the important drivers of demand for food products throughout the world.
Discuss the uses of agricultural land and describe the farm production cycles.
Explain the supply chain of agriculture from input supply to final consumer.
Examine the roles of consumer demand, economics, and technology on agriculture and the food supply chains.
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
5 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the uses of agricultural land, and explain the varied ways agricultural producers use land to produce food and food products.
9 videos2 readings1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the agricultural supply chain, define agricultural commodities, and explain farm production cycles.
9 videos3 readings1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to define agricultural inputs, describe the historical change of farm production inputs, examine the impact of precision agriculture and technology on global food production, and explain Cochrane's Treadmill Theory.
9 videos4 readings1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to discuss the consolidation of the agricultural industry, explain soil and land productivity, examine the connection between productivity and food insecurity, and discuss environmental concerns of agriculture.
9 videos1 reading1 assignment
You are ready to complete the final assessment for the course and earn your Coursera certificate!
2 videos3 readings1 peer review
