University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Issues in Supply Chain Management
Paul B. Stoddard
Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.
Joana Colussi, Ph.D.

What you'll learn

  • Discuss the influence of trade policy and international relationships on food supply and demand.

  • Compare and contrast differences in world demand for food products between developing and developed countries.

  • Examine the impacts of compliance with environmental regulations on food supply chains.

  • Discuss future technologies that may influence issues in the supply chain of food and food products.

There are 6 modules in this course

You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to identify the types of agriculturally commodities, explain global trade policies and considerations specific to agricultural commodities, and examine the impact of global currencies on trade.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the purposes and impacts of agricultural trade agreements and examine the barriers to global agricultural trade.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the growth of agricultural commodities in South America, examine implications of world and economic disruptions on the production and trade of commodities, and compare the demand for food products between developed and developing countries.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to identify and describe the impact of technologies on food production, consumption, and demand. Learners will also be able to discuss the opportunities and threats of feeding the world while also sustainably producing and distributing food and food products.

You are ready to complete the final assessment for the course and earn your Coursera certificate!

Paul B. Stoddard
Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.
Joana Colussi, Ph.D.
