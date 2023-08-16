Learners in this course will examine global trade agreements -- including policies, barriers, and regulations -- of agricultural commodities, and discuss implications of world and economic disruptions on the food supply chain. Throughout this course, learners will also discuss issues of sustainability, technology, and the environment as it relates to the supply and distribution of food products.
Issues in Supply Chain Management
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Discuss the influence of trade policy and international relationships on food supply and demand.
Compare and contrast differences in world demand for food products between developing and developed countries.
Examine the impacts of compliance with environmental regulations on food supply chains.
Discuss future technologies that may influence issues in the supply chain of food and food products.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
5 assignments
There are 6 modules in this course
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
What's included
5 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to identify the types of agriculturally commodities, explain global trade policies and considerations specific to agricultural commodities, and examine the impact of global currencies on trade.
What's included
5 videos1 reading1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the purposes and impacts of agricultural trade agreements and examine the barriers to global agricultural trade.
What's included
9 videos3 readings1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the growth of agricultural commodities in South America, examine implications of world and economic disruptions on the production and trade of commodities, and compare the demand for food products between developed and developing countries.
What's included
6 videos1 reading1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to identify and describe the impact of technologies on food production, consumption, and demand. Learners will also be able to discuss the opportunities and threats of feeding the world while also sustainably producing and distributing food and food products.
What's included
7 videos5 readings1 assignment
You are ready to complete the final assessment for the course and earn your Coursera certificate!
What's included
2 videos3 readings1 peer review
Instructors
