Profile

Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.

Professor | Soybean Industry Chair in Agricultural Strategy

Bio

Dr. Gary D. Schnitkey is a Professor in the Department of Agricultural Consumer Economics and Soybean Industry Chair in Agricultural Strategy at the University of Illinois. Dr. Schnitkey uses Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM) data on revenue and costs to analyze profitability of major field crops and to assess impacts of farm programs and risk management strategies. His research informs farmers of the most profitable rotations and encourages long-term change to impact yield. Along with his numerous journal article publications, Dr. Schnitkey also regularly publishes his research findings on farmdocDAILY (https://farmdocdaily.illinois.edu).

Courses - English

Issues in Supply Chain Management

Risks to Crop Production in Agriculture

Strategies and Tools to Mitigate Agricultural Risk

Supply Chain of Agriculture

