Learners will be able to describe the crop production cycles of agriculture for annual and permanent crops, explain the financial characteristics and risks of food production, discuss the various types of land ownership and rental agreements for the use of agricultural land, and describe personal, external, and food production risks that influence decision-making in agriculture.
Risks to Crop Production in Agriculture
Crop production cycles for annual and permanent food production crops
Financial characteristics, types of land ownership, and volatility of the capital intensive agriculture industry
Personal, external, and food production risks that influence decision-making in agriculture
December 2023
5 assignments
There are 6 modules in this course
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
7 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to define a crop, explain the crop production cycles, and describe the characteristics and differences between annual crops and permanent crops.
10 videos14 readings1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to define the characteristics and structure of a farm, explain the financial risks and capital intensity of agriculture, and describe the timing and volatility of cash flow in production agriculture.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the types of land ownership, explain rental agreement options for agricultural land, and examine concerns of sustainability of agricultural land.
7 videos2 readings1 assignment
At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe personal, external, and farm production risks that influence decision-making practices. Specifically, learners will investigate policy, global trade, energy use, and legal issues of off-farm and on-farm risks.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment
You are ready to complete the final assessment for the course and earn your Coursera certificate!
2 videos3 readings1 peer review
