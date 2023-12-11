University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Risks to Crop Production in Agriculture
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Risks to Crop Production in Agriculture

Intermediate level

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Paul B. Stoddard
Bruce Sherrick, Ph.D.
Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.

Instructors: Paul B. Stoddard

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Crop production cycles for annual and permanent food production crops

  • Financial characteristics, types of land ownership, and volatility of the capital intensive agriculture industry

  • Personal, external, and food production risks that influence decision-making in agriculture

Skills you'll gain

There are 6 modules in this course

You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to define a crop, explain the crop production cycles, and describe the characteristics and differences between annual crops and permanent crops.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to define the characteristics and structure of a farm, explain the financial risks and capital intensity of agriculture, and describe the timing and volatility of cash flow in production agriculture.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe the types of land ownership, explain rental agreement options for agricultural land, and examine concerns of sustainability of agricultural land.

At the conclusion of this module, learners will be able to describe personal, external, and farm production risks that influence decision-making practices. Specifically, learners will investigate policy, global trade, energy use, and legal issues of off-farm and on-farm risks.

You are ready to complete the final assessment for the course and earn your Coursera certificate!

Instructors

Paul B. Stoddard
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Bruce Sherrick, Ph.D.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Frequently asked questions

