Dr. Bruce Sherrick is a Professor in the Department of Agricultural Consumer Economics, Director of the TIAA Center for Farmland Reserach, and Fruin Professor in Land Economics at the University of Illinois. Dr. Sherrick helps make crop insurance programs work better for crop producers across the United States. Through Farmer Mac, he helps create and implement loan-funding programs that increase farmers’ access to capital. As a member of the Farmland Technical Advisory Board, he coordinates the required calculations that support the use-value farmland assessment system in Illinois. He helps build information systems for agricultural asset markets that utilize big data and novel computational strategies to better understand farmland values.