Ailie Elmore is an academic instructor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics (ACE) at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. She teaches courses in farm management, investment planning, personal finance, small business finance, and sales. Ailie grew up on a grain farming operation in Montgomery County, Illinois and continues to work alongside her father and brother. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural and Consumer Economics and her Master of Science degree in Agricultural and Applied Economics from the Department of ACE where she specialized in finance. Ailie is passionate about commercial agriculture and its intersection with finance and educating the next generation of professionals in this space.