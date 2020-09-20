About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To recognize the basic functions of a supply chain, and key supply chain activities

  • To recognize the primary supply chain processes affected during a disruption, and the primary causes of a disruption

  • To recognize various supply chain risk types and categories of disruption

  • To understand key best practices for preparing for, responding to, and mitigating supply chain disruption

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Supply Chain Management?

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Exploring the Concept of Supply Chain Disruption

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Discussing a Disruption: COVID-19 & the PPE Supply Chain

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Best Practices for Managing Supply Chain Disruption

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

