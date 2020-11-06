MY
Jan 26, 2022
Excellent subject material. Presented in organized and easy to understand format. I am able to immediately apply the concepts and tools cited in the class.
BC
Aug 16, 2020
This is a very good course and well presented.I would love to receive all the notes to my email for reference purposes .Well done\n\nI enjoyed it
By Dr S K•
Nov 6, 2020
Extremely useful course. Loved every bit of it. Especially since it is related to the recent pandemic. Best wishes.
By Brian C•
Aug 17, 2020
This is a very good course and well presented.I would love to receive all the notes to my email for reference purposes .Well done
I enjoyed it
By Redvers F C•
Feb 7, 2021
A truly amazing course and I can't wait to see If I have passed
By Vibhuti S•
Sep 22, 2020
best
By Mohamed Z•
Nov 21, 2020
It's a good course so far in case you're browsing the situation in order to have a scope about the situation but technically it's not that valuable. There you'll find the basics concepts as headlines about supply chain management, the content is fine but the performance was over-edited, the speaker seemed to be reading the whole time even in the interview! I would give it a good course for the efforts that have been done so far and the hints over the course ^^
By Andrea O•
Nov 16, 2020
I've taken many courses on Coursera, but this was quite boring.
By Aedrian A•
Oct 5, 2021
As someone working in healthcare, I was practically clueless on issues outside the clinical, hospital, and/or the immediate community served by our efforts. Although I feel that I am quite late to the party compared to a lot of people involved perhaps more directly or apparently to it, taking this course sparked my interest in the “threads that bind” the entirety of the modern global society – supply chains – and how its behavior or disruption can either be the cause or effect of breakdowns in local, national, and international levels. I developed a newfound appreciation of this backdrop processes that make possible the increasing sophistication, convenience and efficiency of our current lives. Interestingly, after finishing the lectures of this material (completing the entire course took more time for me because of the final peer-graded assignment, which I find justifiable), I frequently hear more of “just-in-time inventory”, “lean inventory” and “bullwhip effect” in my subsequent readings and endeavors outside this MOOC. This probably reflects an increase in my curiosity to understand more of related topics afterward. What made the course work for me perhaps are the pressing circumstances that led to the offering of the MOOC and its scenario coverage referring to the COVID-19 global health emergency. The disruption that we all felt in terms of supply shortages for various medical and non-medical materials made more sense for me in the context of supply chain issues from the commodity supplier to the final end customer/client. I recommend this offering to everyone interested in understanding some technical/logistical realities that inevitably affect all of us.
By Luis M•
Oct 6, 2020
Very detail and clear view of the challenges faced by supply chain infrastructure and key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The course provides a very comprehensive framework to analyze your supply chain, identify critical points and develop plans and action to cover those potential weaknesses.
By Monica M•
Aug 25, 2020
Great beginners course for those interested in Supply Chain Management. The readings and videos provided with the course work were clear and direct. The mini simulation were very helpful and would suggest to add more throughout the course to make it more interactive.
By Troy T•
Nov 29, 2020
I thought this course was educational and impactful in that it came at the right time. The tutor knew what he was doing and how he was putting over what he was saying and got me to understand fully. I will recommend Coursera and this course to anyone
By Amit K•
Dec 14, 2020
It is awesome to learn such skills in this critical situation of pandemic. Definitely it will be very much helpful for us to handle the situation in any condition by learning such a nice designed course.
Thanks a lot @Nehemiah Scott
By wealth I L•
Sep 7, 2020
My experience with this course "Managing Supply Chain Disruption During COVID-19" was awesome, the scope was broad and detailed, seasoned with great deliveries and lots of case study. I recommend this course.
By Milton Y•
Jan 26, 2022
Excellent subject material. Presented in organized and easy to understand format. I am able to immediately apply the concepts and tools cited in the class.
By Diamanta K•
Dec 11, 2020
It was a very helful program that analyzeon a great scale the Supply Chain and what ways to deal with an unpredictable dirsuption such as Covid-19.
By Shadi H•
Dec 7, 2020
I would like to thank you for this useful and new course on its topic
I especially thank Dr. Nehemiah Scott for his outstanding videos
By Anna S•
Sep 3, 2021
This was a fantastic 1st base course to take and I'll be retaking it after paying so I can have the certificate.
By Sandra A•
May 13, 2021
This class taught me so much about supply chain and I will definitely save it. The teacher was really great.
By Matthew C B•
Nov 5, 2020
I believe this course was well laid out and full of vital information for my continuing educational program.
By Jacqueline T•
Feb 2, 2021
Great Narrative by Prof. N. Scott;
Thank U!
Jacqueline Thomas-Ateba,
as Senior Adult learner
By bernard o•
Dec 11, 2020
Very educational, touched on issues I wasn't aware of. Definitely recommended study.
By Israel A T I•
Nov 18, 2020
I enjoyed this couse a lot. And learned new thing about the topic.
By Moiz T•
Dec 3, 2020
Requesting for Masters in Supply Chain full Scholarship
By Zoran R•
Nov 30, 2020
Where can we find the certificate of accomplishment?
By Sanjyot S•
Sep 21, 2020
This course is very helpful for manegement students
By Yuying J•
Feb 3, 2021
clear illustration, excellent examples