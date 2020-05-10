About this Course

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 2: Quality and Consumers

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Market Research

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 4: Asymmetric Information about Quality

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 5: Food Labeling

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 6: Pricing Strategies and Implications

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 7: Consumer Behavior and Brand Personality

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 8: Geographical Indicators

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)
4 hours to complete

Module 9: Innovation and Quality

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min)

