I grew up in China and have a BS degree in Investment Economics. I worked in commercial banking and international economic consulting for six years before pursuing advanced degree (MA and Ph.D.) in Agricultural Economics at the University of California, Davis. My expertise is in applied microeconomics, industrial organization, and agribusiness marketing. I am interested in research on the market structure and behavior mechanism for agricultural and food product, international food marketing, retail pricing behaviors, etc. I am currently teaching International Food Marketing at UCD. Besides research and teaching, my interests are in tennis, horse-riding, contemporary dancing, and cooking. Having lived in different cultural environments, I enjoy and value the active interaction with people from different backgrounds, disciplines, and cultures.