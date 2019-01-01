My research focuses on the structure, functioning, and role of markets and organizations in agribusiness. I am interested in issues related to product differentiation, product quality, and information with emphasis on the institutional aspects of consumer and competition policy, sustainability, intellectual property, and their implications for agribusiness governance. My research incorporates insights from experimental and behavioral economics to explain consumers’ food purchase decisions and choices under risk and uncertainty. I hold a Laurea degree in Agricultural Sciences (University of Padua, Italy), a Master degree in Agribusiness (Sacred Heart Catholic University, Italy), and a PhD in Economics (Iowa State University, USA). After completing her PhD, I worked as a Marie Curie Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Economics at the University of Trento, Italy (2010-2012), and as an assistant professor at the University of Bonn, Germany (2012-2013). In August 2013, I was appointed to the newly created chair in Governance in International Agribusiness at TUM.