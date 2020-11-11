DP
Mar 14, 2022
This course has enhanced my knowledge of the Agro-Food Value Chain from the perspective of Economics, I would like to highly recommend this course to my colleagues working in Value Chian.
GD
May 10, 2020
nice project but lectures are little bit different then american lectures, i mean that do some thing online program need more natural situation like online tanslation
By Alice T•
Nov 11, 2020
I appreciate all the technical information in this course, but I really struggled with the English language. I am sorry, but if there is an online product (such as this course), and people are expected to invest couple of weeks of their life to learn sth ( and potentially buying a certificate), it would make sense that teachers, who read their transcripts, do it at least right. There were parts in the lecture, where I could not focus on the content of the lesson because of the "broken" English. Moreover, there are sentences with no verb or unclear meaning:
And he said, at the 50% the rates of innovation from outside that will be developed and improved inside the company by using internal skills, internal people, internal assets of knowledge. ( ???)
By doing so, it took only few months to Procter and Gamble to start producing Pringles Print. However, it was not like this before the Pringle Print (???)
Please, take care of the language quality of this course. It should not be that difficult to get the spelling of a lecture AND the transcript right, as well as exercise how words are pronounced prior to recording.
Thank you!
By HORUMARI N•
Oct 1, 2019
First i would like to start in the name of Allah, the most merciful and the most compassionate. My name is Farah Hassan Muse from Somalia- a country located in Horn Africa with huge potential of Farming Land and my will is to take this opportunity to make advantage for my people. I am a Candidate of Masters Degree in Finance and Macroeconomics also a Becholar Degree Holder in Banking and Finance.
All thanks due to Allah, the Almighty who allowed and helped to start and complete this valuable and precious course. Second i would like to thank TUM and EU for their work and encouragement of young world ranged individuals who have passion for agriculture.
During this course i myself studied a lot of interesting staff such as Market research which was the most amazing thing that happened me in this course. I also studied Behavioral economics , Geographical indications, Microeconomics, Contracts, Consumer value in modern world and modern retailers and Supermarkets.
Also the course got a lot of challenges definitely, one of them is that it is based or formulated only by European residents which makes us ODD also the course assumes everything else like settled such as Land Ownership, Infrastructure, political issues, security and Technology which is definitely can not be possible for learners.
My message to them is "we have a hungry world to feed, never give up keep working".
FB @Farah H. Muse
Tw @FarahRageah
Instg @Fhmuse12
By Yusuf T•
Feb 6, 2019
This lesson is very valuable to learn and improve the knowledge about the process of the agro-food value chain management. Today's complex and uncertain business world requires an agro-food industry that is growing well, creating welfare to the people, ensuring food safety and security and protecting ecosystem and biodiversity. Indeed, this course outputs all necessary information about the agro-food value chain analysis, development and competitiveness from the farm to the table. Thank you for the instructors, Technical University of Munich and the Coursera.
By Malick K•
Apr 10, 2019
Despite some interesting modules, the content of many lessons is simply not informative enough (like a module on market study without any real example of market study).
There aren't enough case studies, concrete examples or even external resources. The course is way too long, principally because it's too theoretical.
I only recommend it if you're a 2nd or 3rd year student interested in the topic or if you are a graduate in another field with some knowledge of economics. Definitely not for professionals.
By Juergen R•
Dec 14, 2017
The level of English of some of the speakers is rather poor, sometimes not even understandable.
By Guillermo C•
May 4, 2018
English skills of most of the professors were very poor. I had a very hard time understanding what they were saying, and it was also a little bit annoying that they were reading instead of actually explaining a topic. Regarding the material of the course, it was a bit too technical for my taste.
By Юрий С•
Sep 3, 2019
The most boring course... I don't recommend it. Most teachers do not know how to read text from the screen :)
By Abasaheb H•
Nov 1, 2019
The learnings and knowledge from this course will be very helpful to me since I'm associated with Value Chain development for Agri commodities. Right now I am involved in World Bank assisted 'State of Maharashtra Agri-business and Rural Transformation (SMART)' project. The knowledge particularly about market research will be immediately helpful, since this is one aspect for which assistance will be provided to Farmers Producer Companies/ Organisations (FPOs/ FPCs) and entrepreneurs.
Thanks for the course which has come at right time for me.
By soham s•
Jul 12, 2020
The course was very intensive. It covered all the aspect of agriculture value-chain. The professor from reputed universities on their field of expertise made the chapter cohesive, conceptual and practical. thus, enabling the students to understand the circumstances, past, present and future scenario in agriculture value chain with industry-based environment. This course is a must for agri-preneurs.
By Dilanthi N K•
Dec 19, 2020
Excellent course, well structured and updated. I am a University Lecturer, hence planning to add most of the sections into our curriculum . I learned new aspects and concepts of value chain analysis.
I am planning to purchase the certificate too as it is such importance for my career
Good luck and a big thank for your effort
Dilanthi Koralagama
By Janaka L•
Jul 5, 2020
GIVING A OVERALL KNOWLEDGE RELATED TO AGRI-FOOD SECTOR. HIGHLY APPRECIATED TUMs EFFORT TO ENHANCE THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD WITH FREE EDUCATION.
By Emmanuel H•
Jan 14, 2019
This is a very interesting course, I encourage anyone interested to take it. For sure, you won't regret it.
By Melvin H•
Nov 4, 2019
This course was very informative and learner-friendly. It could be improved by having the video notes edited for better communication of ideas, since the app used to record the presentations did not readily interpret their speech patterns. In one presentation, the word "logo" was translated as "local."On this theme, too, a couple of the instructors were uncomfortable with lecturing in English, which was not their primary language, but still managed to convey their knowledge of their subject. Congratulations to them. Finally, having a glossary of concepts and terms used in the course would be highly beneficial for an audience of learners with mixed educational experience. If you are interested in learning more about the dynamics of the EU food trade, then this course is an excellent option.
By Himanshu R•
Mar 3, 2020
This course has enlightened and broadened my knowledge about how Agro Food value chains works and introduced me to consumer research, quality control, third party certification, and retail market. As a rural manager who has started career in agri based livelihoods for nonprofit organization in India, the materials and discussions has helped me to improve my understanding of the various stakeholders across agro food value chain. I will recommend this course to 3-5 years of experienced professional as a refresher for broad understanding.
Yet, there must be written assignment for econometric models and bit of industry oriented reading materials too for interested candidates.
By Tushar D•
Sep 22, 2020
This course is like revision of MBA course. It is shortened version of MBA. You can do this course before and after MBA. Before MBA if you do this course then you will get a glimpse of what MBA will be like. After doing MBA this course will be like revision of your MBA course. You will enjoy this course. This course has covered little bit history also. It can increase your current affairs to some extent. This course will benefit you. So dont think too much just enroll for the course.
By Kim C•
Feb 14, 2018
Some of the contents were less professional but still I enjoyed and earned a lot fthe course Thank you very much!
By fbuitrago@hotmail.com•
Jul 7, 2018
Excellent course that should be taught worldwide in agreement with the Technische Universität München by universities, chambers of commerce, agricultural schools and others. How many agricultural growers are willing and dreaming to export their products to Europe and do not have an idea where to start ? Many, and this course is an excellent support. I really recommend it. It will also help agricultural growers to care more for the enviroment. I give my very sincere thanks to TUM and of course to Coursera too and repeat for this excellent course.
By Georgia P•
Apr 16, 2021
While the course was not particularly interactive, the material taught was more than compensating. I took joy in all the lessons, each of which covered a different topic with a lot of information. I found the content covered wide and even if the videos were relatively short, satisfying in terms of quality information. I highly recommend anyone interested in the agro-food sector to invest time in this MOOC to get a better understanding of the complexity of the value chain.
By Marcela V•
Mar 19, 2021
I am more than grateful for this learning journey that I have been throughout by this course. It has helped me to understand and have a more complex vision about the economics of the agribusiness. I highly recommend it for anyone who wants to improve their skills and comprehension about the agro sector.
Many thanks Tecnische Universität München!.
By Kumkum P•
Dec 6, 2021
Very knowledgeable course for those interested in Agro-food based industries and the marketing strategies and economics surrounding it. The course is designed in such a way that people can comprehend and understand it easily. However, I would recommend adding links for further reading too for those who want to delve more into the topic.
By Jia T•
Apr 27, 2020
Learning this course is a wonderful experimence for me. Because I have learnt some of economic's basic theories. Besides the professors from different universities in EU do a quiet excellent job for their course or research field.
By aseema s•
Mar 22, 2019
A great course to get started with the basics and some deeper concepts of Agri-Food Value chain. The course is easy to grasp and geographically independent. It works for people in Africa, India, Europe or anywhere else.
By Bilal M•
Jan 10, 2018
Overall, I think the course enriched me with lot of details regarding the agrifood industry. However, I think the last module taught by Montserrat Costa-Font was poor presented in terms of interaction and language.
By Rahul M•
Aug 7, 2020
Eine wunderbare Erfahrung! Ich habe nicht nur viel gelernt, sondern auch verstanden, wie wichtig wirtschaftliche Kenntisse für die Entwicklung der Landwirtschaft und Lebensmitteltechnologie ist. Vielen Dank!
By Eni L H•
Jun 2, 2020
Very helpful, providing practical knowledge on the Agro-Food business and the whole value chain. Great for business students who want or need to broaden their knowledge in this particular industry!